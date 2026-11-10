S-Game's Phantom Blade Zero blends soulslike combat with Metroidvania exploration across eight interconnected regions and over 30 weapons.

Phantom Blade Zero, developed by S-Game, does not simply copy the formula of FromSoftware's soulslike games. Instead, it borrows key elements from that formula and combines them with Metroidvania design. According to the reviewer, the result is an action RPG with its own identity, built on fast-paced combat, interconnected environments, and a constant sense of discovery.

The reviewer describes a long history with both genres. After many hours spent with Metroidvanias and repeated attempts at soulslikes, the reviewer says the two genres scratch different itches. Soulslikes are often too difficult to finish, but the reviewer values their lore and worldbuilding. Metroidvanias, by contrast, reward curiosity and offer addictive platforming.

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How Phantom Blade Zero Combat Rewards Pattern Learning

Phantom Blade Zero's combat feels familiar to players of soulslikes, but S-Game takes it in a noticeably different direction. Enemies require players to learn their attack patterns, and defensive timing matters in every encounter. Charging in without understanding an opponent's moves can quickly lead to punishment.

The pace, however, is not as deliberate as in FromSoftware's games. The reviewer notes that combat is faster and more fluid, and it is built around keeping constant offensive pressure rather than waiting patiently for an opening. Players can parry mid-combo, a mechanic that fits the martial arts-inspired swordplay at the center of the game.

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The animations and move combinations give encounters the feel of choreographed action sequences. The reviewer argues that this spectacle is not only cosmetic. Players still need skill to keep Soul alive, and reading enemy movements, responding to incoming attacks, and knowing when to commit to an offensive sequence are just as important as in soulslikes.

Eight Interconnected Regions Drive Metroidvania Exploration

Phantom Blade Zero does not use a traditional open world, and it is not a series of fully disconnected levels. S-Game has built eight interconnected regions filled with hidden passages, optional encounters, and locations that players cannot reach right away.

Some of these locked areas require specific items to enter. Others open only after players acquire weapons and attacks from bosses. A few are placed early in the game as reminders that the player character is not invincible.

The game also links exploration to combat. One tool can help Soul leap across gaps and can also be used to strike multiple enemies. Defeating a boss can unlock new opportunities outside of combat, which gives boss encounters a purpose beyond the fight itself. The reviewer says that players gain new ways to explore rather than simply becoming stronger.

The reviewer admits that many players dislike backtracking, but considers it one of the strongest appeals of the Metroidvania genre. Returning to earlier areas and unlocking secrets that were previously out of reach is, in the reviewer's words, the progression they enjoy most. Phantom Blade Zero leans on environments, rewards, quests, and secret encounters to support this loop.

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Difficulty Balance and Build Experimentation in Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero keeps soulslike challenge without the most punishing elements of the genre. Players do not have to fight through the same enemies again after resting, and bosses do not require players to refight every stage after a loss. The reviewer says these choices make the game more appealing to players who lack the time or skill for overwhelming difficulty.

The game also encourages experimentation. It offers over 30 weapons and a selection of Phantom Edges. Upgrades can be undone, allowing players to test different builds without heavy commitment. The reviewer views this flexibility as a central part of the design, since the combat and exploration systems both reward trying new approaches.

Phantom Blade Zero Stands Out Among 2026 Action Games

The reviewer's central praise is for how Phantom Blade Zero combines its design philosophies. Soulslike influences appear in challenging bosses, interconnected environments, and an emphasis on learning enemy behavior. Metroidvania mechanics drive exploration and return visits, while the combat draws heavily from character-action games.

The story follows Soul, a swordsman framed for murdering his master. The reviewer says the narrative feels familiar, but the setting gives the mechanics a strong context. Conspiracies, supernatural threats, and tragic characters fill a dark martial arts world rendered in S-Game's signature Kungfupunk aesthetic. The reviewer calls the result a beautiful and engaging Wuxia game, both visually and in its fundamentals.

Based on this experience, the reviewer says Phantom Blade Zero ranks among the best action games they have played and describes it as a clear frontrunner for the best action game of 2026. The reviewer concludes that the game understands why soulslike combat satisfies, why Metroidvania exploration remains compelling, and why fast-paced action games are so popular. It avoids being dominated by any single influence and does not spread itself too thin.