PGYTECH launches the RetroVa All-in-One Kit for iPhone 17 and 18 Pro models. The system includes 2X and 4X teleconverters, a Bluetooth grip, and app controls for enhanced mobile photography.

PGYTECH has officially expanded its mobile photography ecosystem with the introduction of the RetroVa All-in-One Ultimate Gift Set. This new hardware suite is specifically engineered to enhance the telephoto capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices. The kit bridges the gap between casual smartphone snapshots and professional-grade photography by integrating optical teleconverters with a tactile camera-style grip.

Enhanced Optical Reach and Lens Specifications

The core innovation of the RetroVa system lies in its ability to extend the focal range of the iPhone without compromising optical clarity. The kit features a lighter and smaller 2X lens as the standard option, alongside an optional 4X telephoto lens for those requiring greater reach. By utilizing these external lenses, users can achieve equivalent focal lengths of 200mm, 235mm, and 400mm. This hardware extension allows the iPhone to capture distant subjects with significantly more precision than the phone's native internal lenses can provide.

Also read Read an extract from The Age of Alchemy by Kit Chapman

Hardware Design and Physical Controls

The RetroVa system centers around a dedicated physical grip that weighs just 63 grams for the Pro models and 65.4 grams for the Pro Max variants. This grip connects to the device via the USB-C port but establishes control communication through Bluetooth pairing. It features a lock switch to secure the connection and includes a built-in microSD slot for UHS-I or UHS-II cards, allowing users to save RAW photos and 4K video directly to external storage. The grip also houses a standard 1/4-inch socket compatible with tripods and monopods.

Physical controls on the grip mirror traditional camera operations. The shutter button supports half-press focusing and burst mode, while a zoom lever allows users to skip between focal lengths in Vintage mode or adjust zoom freely in Standard settings. A control dial enables manual adjustments to exposure, ISO, white balance, and shutter speed. A multi-function button handles power and Bluetooth pairing, indicated by a small LED light. The kit includes a polycarbonate case with MagSafe compatibility, ensuring the system remains lightweight and accessory-ready.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Software Integration and App Requirements

To unlock the full potential of the hardware, users must utilize the PGYTECH: Pro Camera & Editor app. The application is free to download but requires iOS 17 or later to function correctly. Users must ensure the app is updated to the latest version to avoid restriction of manual control features. Once connected via Bluetooth, the app allows mapping of the grip controls to specific settings such as tint, white balance, and filters. The software supports recording in various formats, automatically directing video to the microSD card when supported formats are selected.

Pricing, Availability, and Bundle Options

The RetroVa All-in-One Ultimate Gift Set is available in Graphite Black and includes the 4X telephoto lens, lens adapter bracket, lens pouch, phone case, grip, photography strap, and an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod collar. PetaPixel readers can receive an additional 10% discount with a specific code during the promotion period from November 19 to 30. The system also offers modular purchasing options, allowing users to buy the 4X lens, grip, and case separately or in smaller bundles. Additionally, PGYTECH sells 62mm and 67mm filter adapter rings separately for users wishing to integrate external filters into their setup.