PGA Championship Golf Tournament: Scenes from the Course

A collection of photos showcasing the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, held on May 15, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. The images feature notable players such as Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Hideki Matsuyama, and Justin Rose.

Chris Gotterup lines up his ball on the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club , Friday, May 15, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, lines up his shot on the ninth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Scottie Scheffler hits from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Justin Thomas hits from the eighth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Justin Rose, of England, watches from the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum).





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