Pacific Gas and Electric Company eliminated 208 jobs across 65 locations in 25 counties, including 125 layoffs in the Bay Area, the utility confirmed. The largest single cut hit its Oakland Lakeside Drive office, where 73 workers lost their jobs.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has laid off 208 employees across California, including 125 workers in the Bay Area, according to a state employment filing.

The utility confirmed the job cuts with ABC7 Eyewitness News on Tuesday. The layoffs span 65 locations in 25 counties. The largest single cut took place at PG&E's office at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland, where 73 workers lost their jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state on Nov. 3. Two more workers were laid off at the company's Oakport Street site, also in Oakland.

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Layoffs Impact Alameda County and Bay Area Offices

Alameda County accounted for 78 of the Bay Area's 125 layoffs. One job each was eliminated at PG&E sites in Livermore, Fremont and Dublin. Contra Costa County has the second-most layoffs in the Bay Area, at 23. Fifteen of those cuts occurred in San Ramon, where 11 jobs were cut at the Bollinger Canyon Road office and four at Crow Canyon Road.

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Danville is laying off four workers, Concord two, and Antioch and Bay Point one each. Elsewhere in the region, Solano County is losing eight workers across Vacaville, Vallejo and Fairfield. PG&E offices in San Francisco, San Mateo, Napa and Marin counties each have one employee losing a job. Outside the Bay Area, Sacramento County is among the hardest hit, with 15 workers laid off, including 10 at the Florin-Perkins Road site.

Placer County had 13 cuts, mostly at the Rocklin office, while Yolo County had eight. In the Central Valley, Fresno County saw 11 workers go across five sites, and San Joaquin County six. San Luis Obispo County had nine layoffs, including one at the Diablo Canyon Road site in Avila Beach. The utility said the reductions amount to less than 1% of its employee population.

PG&E Addresses Affordability Challenges for Customers

Affordability is one of the most significant challenges facing our customers, and PG&E is addressing it in multiple ways, including managing costs and simplifying how we operate, the utility said in a statement Tuesday. Recently, PG&E announced position eliminations that impact less than 1% of its employee population, the statement continued.

The broader effort involving our organizational structure is intended to move decision-making closer to our frontline teams, where most of our work is performed and value is created for our customers. The layoffs follow PG&E's September announcement that it planned to defer about $2 billion in 2027 investments to reduce financing costs, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The company serves Northern and Central California.