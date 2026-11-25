Just ahead of the holidays, Pacific Gas and Electric customers are facing another increase in electricity rates after regulators approved a 2.2% hike starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Just ahead of the holidays, Pacific Gas and Electric customers are facing another increase in electricity rates after regulators approved a 2.2% hike starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The increase comes as Governor-elect Xavier Becerra prepares to take office. During his campaign, Becerra pledged to call for a freeze on electricity rates. PG&E said in a statement that, based on current projections, residential customers who receive bundled electricity and natural gas service should see their bills remain essentially flat — within 1.5% in either direction — beginning with the new year.

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For Danny Valencia, a West Sacramento resident, the rising costs have already changed how he uses electricity at home. The higher bills have even affected his holiday traditions. When putting up Christmas lights, Valencia said he no longer leaves them on throughout the night.

"From when I used to run them in the past, I'd run them all night long," Valencia said. "Now, it's maybe from sunset to 11 o'clock at night, and that's it. " Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network, is calling for a pause on additional rate increases. The California Public Utilities Commission says electricity rates have increased 45% since 2021.

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"The problem that we have is that there are no limits to how much PG&E can request in rate hikes," he said. "One percent isn't going to make a big difference," he said. "But over a period of 5, 6, 7 years, that one percent adds up. " PG&E has also filed requests for additional rate increases with the CPUC that could take effect between now and 2030.

Becerra has said he wants to freeze electricity rates, but it remains to be seen what steps his administration will take to address utility costs. Gas prices in Massachusetts keep dropping as Thanksgiving travel begins