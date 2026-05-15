Pflugerville ISD Trustees Vote to Close Four Elementary Schools

Pflugerville ISD trustees voted Thursday night to close four elementary schools beginning in the 2027-2028 school year after hours of emotional debate over the district's ongoing budget challenges. The decision was made as part of the district's optimization process aimed at addressing long-term financial pressures tied to declining enrollment, rising costs, and state funding concerns.

Trustees voted to close Windermere, Dessau, Pflugerville, and Parmer Lane elementary schools as part of the district's optimization process , which district leaders say is aimed at addressing long-term financial pressures tied to declining enrollment , rising costs , and state funding concerns .

The meeting drew a packed crowd of families, teachers, and staff members, many of whom pleaded with trustees to delay the decisions and raised concerns about transparency and communication throughout the process. Pflugerville ISD says it is facing an $11 million deficit this year and a projected $18 million shortfall next year. According to the district's financial outlook page, the optimization process is focused on enrollment trends, facility use, and long-term financial sustainability





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pflugerville ISD Elementary Schools Optimization Process Long-Term Financial Pressures Declining Enrollment Rising Costs State Funding Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pflugerville tightens lake rules as water levels recover from historic lowsThe Pflugerville City Council approved new rules for Lake Pflugervilleon Tuesday aimed at improving safety and managing growing crowds, as the city continues w

Read more »

Fort Bend ISD staffers fired for abusing 6-year-old girl with autism, district confirmsThree staffers at Jan Schiff Elementary have been fired for allegedly abusing a 6-year-old, verbally-challenged girl with autism, Fort Bend ISD confirms.

Read more »

Austin ISD Employees and Union Protest Proposed Budget CutsDistrict employees and union members held signs protesting some of the proposed budget cuts at the May 7 Austin ISD board meeting.

Read more »

POLL: What should schools focus on during budget discussions?District leaders in Pflugerville ISD will meet today to discuss the district's growing budget deficit.

Read more »