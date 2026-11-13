PFL champ Usman Nurmagomedov gets six-month jail sentence over Abu Dhabi hotel brawl

Dvalishvili was in the midst of an interview in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel when Nurmagomedov approached him from behind and slapped him in the face.

Russian mixed martial artist Usman Nurmagomedov’s attack on former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi on WednesdayDvalishvili was in the midst of an interview in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel when Nurmagomedov and his comrades approached him from behind and slapped him in the face.

All involved were taken into custody and fined, with eight defendants being sentenced to six months in prison for disturbance of public security, causing panic and endangering lives. Real American Freestyle CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein reportedly worked with authorities to have them released. Usman Nurmagomedov looks on during a UFC welterweight championship fight at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Aug. 15, 2026.

Also read Usman Nurmagomedov Ambushes Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi Hotel Lobby

The PFL lightweight champion, was in the UAE to coach his brother Umar, who is scheduled to battle Urijah Faber during RAF Abu Dhabi Saturday. Dvalishvili was also scheduled to partake in the event, and his match will go on as scheduled while Umar has been removed from the card.

Advertisement

Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after round four against Petr Yan of Russia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 24, 2026.of the brawl circulated online Wednesday, as well as a message from a bloodied Dvalishvili sharing that he was surprise attacked by Usman and multiple men.were those who recorded the incident at the hotel, who were fined and ordered to leave the country, per Yahoo.