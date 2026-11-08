PFF Grades for WVU Are In — Here's How Good the Offense Was & How Bad the Defense Was

The PFF grades from West Virginia's shootout loss to Texas Tech are in, and they are exactly what you would expect them to be, especially on the defensive side

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety Brenden Jordan attempts to tackle West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook in the first half at Galaxy Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The PFF grades from West Virginia's shootout loss to Texas Tech are in, and they are exactly what you would expect them to be, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Hawkins was phenomenal, as usual. He was 3/3 on 20+ yard passing attempts for148 yards and a score, and 6/8 on throws that went beyond the sticks.

Also read How Every Nebraska Offensive Player Graded Out Against Illinois on PFF

He did his part and then some to give West Virginia a chance to win. The offensive line really struggled at times in pass protection, allowing nine pressures and two sacks. Nick Krahe in particular had a rough outing, arguably his worst as a Mountaineer since he became a starter. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Aside from K.J. Henson, who had a whale of a game with four pressures and multiple big stops, including some behind the line of scrimmage, and linebacker Isaiah Patterson, there wasn't a whole lot to like from this side of the ball, of course.

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The secondary is an absolute mess, consistently giving up explosives in the most head-scratching ways. Not only are they out of position regularly, but they haven't shown they are capable of making a play on the ball either. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.