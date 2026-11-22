High grades were in abundance following a strong Sooner victory.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. John Mateer, QB Tory Blaylock, RB Ryan Fodje, OT Hayden Hansen, TE Jack Van Dorselaer, TE Defensively, Oklahoma settled in and put the clamps down on an 18-year old quarterback making his first start inled the way with an 82.7 grade on 38 snaps.

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Fellow interior linemen Danny Saili and Jayden Jackson made it difficult for the Aggies to do much of anything.quickly forgot about a dropped interception in the first half when he helped seal the game with an acrobatic interception in the second. The second-year corner finished with a 82.1 rating on 49 snaps.

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David Stone, DT Owen Heinecke, LB Danny Okoye, DE Bishop Thomas, DT Markel Ford, CB Beau Jandreau, LB Michael Boganowski, S and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.