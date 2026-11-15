PFF Grades Are In: Struggles in the Trenches Play Key Factor in WVU's Loss to Kansas

There's no other way to put it, last night's game was an ugly one for the West Virginia Mountaineers, on both sides of the ball. The offense had its worst perfo

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Blake Herold and Kansas Jayhawks defensive end David Santiago sacks West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. during the fourth quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's no other way to put it, last night's game was an ugly one for the West Virginia Mountaineers, on both sides of the ball. The offense had its worst performance of the season, and the defense continued its season-long struggles. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The o-line, in my opinion, was the main reason for the poor product in this one. They really struggled to block things up in the run game and didn't hold up in pass protection either.

Leroy Harris and David Santiago are two of the best edge rushers in the Big 12, but WVU got whipped across the entire front; it wasn't just those two getting the job done. Many of these grades are probably higher than you would have expected, but that's because of what happened in the second half when the Jayhawks were playing with a comfortable lead. Much like the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers got pushed around in the trenches.

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It's one thing to lose that battle up front, but it's another to have that happen and consistently lose contain. Kansas' option game really had West Virginia lost from the opening snap. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.