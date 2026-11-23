The Hokies lost to Miami by eight in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Que'Sean Brown was the lone offensive regular to crack a 70.0 grade, while Messiah Mickens' 72.7 was promising, though it came on just seven snaps. Grunkemeyer's 52.4 grade and four receivers grading below 55.0 reflected an offense that struggled to sustain drives after the opening quarter.

Also read PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Football's 41-24 Win Over North Carolina

DT Randy Adirika - 74.5DT Elhadj Fall - 72.0DE Cortez Harris - 70.5LB Noah Chambers - 68.9DE Daniel Jennings - 65.3DT Gerard Johnson III - 61.3DT Deric Dandy - 59.2DE Aycen Stevens - 51.0CB Cam Chadwick Jr. - 48.2Virginia Tech's defense graded considerably better, with 11 players earning marks above 70.0 and four of the top five marks on the team belonging to defensive players. The defensive front also had several strong performances, though Miami's second-half rushing success ultimately overshadowed those individual grades.

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S Tyson Flowers - 75.3 - DefenseLB Keon Wylie - 74.0 - DefenseDT Elhadj Fall - 72.0 - DefenseAdd us as a preferred source on