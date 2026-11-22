Georgia Tech was outclassed at home against one of the best teams in college football in a 50-29 beatdown vs Wake Forest. There were a few bright spots on Satur

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox celebrates with tight end Gavin Harris after a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. There were a few bright spots on Saturday and some players who continue to play at a high level. Let’s take a look at who stood out the most. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Also read Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 50-29 Loss To Wake Forest

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. To no surprise, Grady Adamson was the highest-graded Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket on offense with an 88.3 grade.

He also led them in rushing with 143 yards before getting hurt. Alberto Mendoza was the second-highest with a 73.9 grade. Chris Corbo rounded out the top three with a 69.3 grade. Jon Mitchell had one of his best performances as a Yellow Jacket, per Pro Football Focus , with the highest grade on Saturday vs. Wake Forest.

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Andre Fuller Jr. has produced back-to-back great weeks on defense. He just needs more reps.

Third was Brayden Manley with a 69.1 defensive grade on Saturday. Overall, it was a tough outing against Wake Forest, but there were a few good moments on the field for players. Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast.

Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.