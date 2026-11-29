Rocky Beers and the Sooners' offensive line graded out particularly well.

Missouri running back Preston Hatfield is tackled by Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone during the fourth quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect COLUMBIA, Mo.

— Oklahoma overcame a brutal start to complete the third-largest comeback in Sooners history in a 34-31 win over Missouri on Saturday in Faurot Field. It was a different kind of win than OU has become used to this season, with several of the defensive stalwarts struggling while the offense carried the Sooners back into the game and ultimately to the victory — with some key defensive plays late.

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This time, it was a career day for the veteran tight end, as he finished with eight catches for 123 yards. Beers' performance earned him an 89.6 grade, the highest among the offensive players and his second-highest of the season behind the Ole Miss game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.