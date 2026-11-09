PFF Grades and Notes from Wisconsin's Rejuvenating Win Over Rutgers
Breaking down key Pro Football Focus stats, grades and numbers from the Badgers' Week 10 win.
With three games left, the Badgers have a great shot to close the season on a high note, especially now that they've potentially found their quarterback of the future.
- Hopkins had a rushing grade of 34.4, the lowest overall mark on the team. He had five carries for -10 yards with sacks factored in. - Schwendeman lost some points for his run-blocking, where his 44.0 grade was one of the lower individual marks on the offense. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.Also readHow Every Nebraska Offensive Player Graded Out Against Illinois on PFF
Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. - Hopkins had one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play, both of which seem like low estimates. The fumble alone is certainly a turnover-worthy play, and the quarterback also got away with a few dangerous throws.
On the flip side, he made multiple high-level throws that could certainly be considered “big-time," from his 21-yard laser of a touchdown pass over the middle to Eugene Hilton Jr and his hole shot to Rigby, just to name a few. - Hopkins went 7-for-7 passing when he was blitzed. - Hilton and Darrion Dupree each forced two missed tackles as ball-carriers.
- Wisconsin players surrendered only four pressures : Colin Cubberly allowed two, while Stylz Blackmon and PJ Wilkins allowed one each. - Multiple players logged elite tackling grades of 82 or higher: safeties Marvin Burks Jr and Matt Jung, as well as linebacker Mason Posa. - The worst overall grade was Heiberger’s 20.4 tackling grade . - Wisconsin created 13 pressures.
Cheeks led the way with three, while Posa, Dillan Johnson and Nolan Vils each had two and a host of other players notched a single pressure. - Wisconsin missed five tackles, a relatively low number, and no single player was responsible for more than one. - Nick Clayton took the most pass-rushing snaps on the defense with 20. He responded by notching his second career sack.
- Considering he plays in the defensive backfield, the nickel West’s average depth-of-tackle being 2.5 yards is quite impressive. Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.
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