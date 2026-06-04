PFD Payout: Former Gov. Walker proposes $10K dividend if the program dies with it

The plan, if decided by the people of the state, would go to the legislature next year.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - Former Gov. Bill Walker , one of 17 candidates for Alaska governor, has a new plan for the PFD : deliver a $10,000 dividend and end the program entirely.

“The dividend is a 600-pound gorilla in the room that sucks all the air in the room every time you try and come up with any kind of substantive fiscal solution for the state’s deficits. ” Walker’s running mate and former Revenue Commissioner, Randy Hoffbeck, told Alaska’s News Source. Their solution to the 600-pound Gorilla? Cage it by changing the PFD formula or kick it out with a big paycheck.

“We looked at what was available within the earnings reserve and calculated the fact that we could make about a $10,000 payment ... It’ll stress the earnings reserve, but it won’t break it,” Hoffbeck said. It’s conditional on several factors, the most important of which would be that the former governor returns to his seat. If ascended back into office, Walker says Alaskans would need to approve the plan on a survey.

Then, since the draw would come out of the permanent fund, the legislature would“If overall saying we want to keep the program going, then we’ll keep going,” Walker said.

“But it’s a concept that we thought was worth sort of a look. ” For the past eight years, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, has put a full statutory dividend in his operating budget, which the legislature has not put through each time — largely citing budget constraints as oil revenue depreciates. Including Walker, there are 17 candidates in the race for governor after the filing deadline ended for candidates Monday.

Those candidates include: — Former state senator; the only major Democrat in the race; brother of former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, and uncle of Rep.

Nick Begich III, R-Alaska; Hnilicka served as Alaska’s Rural Development State Director under the Biden administration from 2022 to January 2025 — Former state senator from Fairbanks; Schuerch is from Kiana in Northwest Alaska, serves on the board of NANA Regional Corporation representing more than 15,500 Iñupiat shareholders, and works as senior lead for government and external affairs for Teck Alaska, which operates the Red Dog zinc mine near Kotzebue — Former Anchorage mayor; Church is a Fairbanks financial planner and Marine veteran whom Bronson has said will serve as a primary policy adviser — Matanuska-Susitna Borough mayor; Hightower is a retired family medicine physician who served as medical director of a Mat-Su clinic until 2021 — Tlingit community organizer and traditional healer from Wrangell who led the 2019 campaign to recall Gov.

Dunleavy; Steere is an Iñupiat from Unalakleet, a military veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force, and a math and science educator — Former state senator who resigned her seat in November 2025 to run; Gettys is a retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General James “JP4” Parkin / Ramadhani “Ram” Greer — Crum, the former state revenue commissioner under Dunleavy is running with Craig, a U.S. Army veteran who served as CEO of the Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute from 2016 to April 2025. — Former Republican state lawmaker from 2001-2017 & ranked choice voting advocate; Rexford is a longtime legislative staffer currently working for Rep.

Will Stapp . McGuire and Rexford are the only two-women ticket in the race. — Former governor from 2014 to 2018 selected Hoffbeck, who served as his Revenue Commissioner from 2014 to 2017 before resigning to serve as an interim minister at churches between pastoral assignments.

Alaska’s News Source is working to gather PFD proposals from other candidates in the governor’s race.19-year-old on long road to recovery after losing both legs in crash that split his car in halfSullivan vs. Sullivan: Senator accuses Peltola of ‘rigging’ election — but evidence of her involvement is unclear Sullivan vs. Sullivan: Senator accuses Peltola of ‘rigging’ election — but evidence of her involvement is unclear‘Movement is important’: JBER hosts 5K run as it attempts to break mental health stigmaMain Gate Closed: What to know to attend Fort Wainwright’s summer concert





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