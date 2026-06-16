Peyton Manning Is Bringing the World Series of Poker Back to ESPN (Exclusive)

The NFL legend's Omaha Productions will produce the 2026 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Games being played at the WSOP Free-to-Play app hosted poker tournament for their players on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘s got an Ace up his sleeve … pocket Aces, as a matter of fact. ,” said Ty Stewart, CEO of the World Series of Poker.

“The WSOP Main Event and Final Table are the most exciting moments of the year for poker fans. Omaha understands how to tell stories to fans around live competition, which will elevate our broadcasts to new heights. We’re excited to have them bring this year’s event to viewers as WSOP returns to ESPN platforms. ”Omaha, named after Manning’s famous adjustment call at the line of scrimmage, will use more than 50 cameras to cover three feature tables.

Coverage of the live event will include player profiles, commentary from a variety of announcers — including Ali Nejad, Nick Schulman, Lon McEachern and Norman Chad — and “unique features bringing viewers inside the gameplay of amateur and professional poker players,” per the company.. The World Series of Poker will be Omaha’s next push into live programming following its weekly League One Volleyball game.

“As a company, we continue to look for opportunities that allow us to grow and tell compelling stories across sports and entertainment,” said Dan Gati, head of content at Omaha Productions. “Producing the World Series of Poker Main Event & Main Event Final Table gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our live event slate and bring our production approach to one of the most recognizable competitions in sports and entertainment.

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