A comprehensive new report from Pew Research Center predicts that the global Muslim population will surpass Christians by 2035 due to significantly higher fertility rates. The study outlines dramatic demographic shifts, including a shrinking Christian majority in Western nations and explosive growth in sub-Saharan Africa.

A groundbreaking new report published by the Pew Research Center has unveiled significant demographic shifts regarding the world's two largest religious groups, Christians and Muslims.

Muslim Population Projected Surpass Christianity By 2035

The study, which utilizes complex statistical modeling to forecast population trends from 2020 through 2070, indicates that Islam is expanding at a rate significantly faster than Christianity. Consequently, the global Muslim population is projected to surpass the Christian population for the first time in history by the year 2035. While both religious communities are currently experiencing growth, the data reveals that fertility rates are the primary driver behind the accelerating rise of Islam.

Also read Pew projects Muslims will become world's largest religious group by 2035

Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at Pew Research Center, emphasized that the disparity in growth is largely attributable to the number of children born within each community rather than conversion rates. The research found that religious switching and migration play much smaller roles in these demographic changes compared to the natural increase in population due to higher birth rates among Muslim families.

During the period from 2020 to 2025, the average fertility rate for Muslim women stood at 3.1 children per woman. In contrast, Christian women averaged 2.5 children per woman. These figures are notably higher than the global average of 1.6 children per woman and exceed the replacement level of 2.1 required to maintain stable population levels without migration.

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This demographic momentum suggests that even if conversion rates were to change, the sheer volume of births would continue to drive Muslim population growth in the foreseeable future. The projections extend far beyond the upcoming decade, painting a dramatic picture of religious landscapes across different continents and nations. By 2035, the global Muslim population is estimated to reach 2.57 billion, overtaking the Christian population, which is projected to be 2.52 billion.

Sub Saharan Africa Epicenter For Religious Growth

If current trends persist, the gap will widen significantly by 2070, with Muslims expected to number over 3.6 billion and Christians just under 3 billion. The report highlights that sub-Saharan Africa will be the epicenter of this growth, as the region's high fertility rates and increasing life expectancy will substantially boost the numbers of both faiths.

By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to reside in sub-Saharan Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo is predicted to surpass the United States as the country with the largest Christian population. In Europe, the Christian population is expected to decline by a third, while the Muslim population will nearly double as a percentage of the total population.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, Christians are forecasted to fall from 49.4 percent of the population in 2020 to 25.4 percent by 2070. However, the most significant growth in the UK is expected among the religiously unaffiliated, who are projected to form a majority at 52.3 percent of the population. These shifts are driven not only by birth rates but also by patterns of religious switching and migration, which Pew has carefully integrated into its long-term models.

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North American Christian Majority Expected To Vanish

The impact of these demographic changes is particularly acute in North America, where the Christian majority is expected to vanish within the coming decades. In the United States, Christians currently make up 62 percent of the population, but this figure is projected to drop below 50 percent by 2065. The primary reason for this decline is the concurrent rise in the number of people with no religious affiliation.

Canada is expected to experience a similar trend even earlier, with Christians dropping below the majority threshold by 2030. Despite these regional declines, Muslims and Christians remain the only major religious groups expected to keep pace with overall global population growth. The world population is projected to increase by 29 percent between 2020 and 2070, with Christians growing by 30 percent and Muslims by an impressive 80 percent.

Other religious groups face different trajectories; for instance, Buddhists are projected to shrink in both absolute numbers and as a portion of the global population, largely due to demographic declines in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Hindus and Jews are growing in absolute numbers but are expected to decline as a percentage of the total population.

The report underscores that the future of global religious demographics is inextricably linked to fertility rates, age profiles, and migration patterns, with Africa playing a pivotal role in shaping the religious composition of the world in the latter half of the century. The data provides a comprehensive view of how the spiritual landscape of humanity is evolving, driven largely by the biological realities of birth rates in regions with youthful populations.