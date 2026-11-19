Pew Research Center forecasts Muslims will surpass Christians globally by 2035 driven by higher birth rates, while Christianity declines in Western nations.

A comprehensive demographic forecast by the Pew Research Center indicates that Muslims will outnumber Christians globally by the year 2035. This pivotal shift is attributed primarily to significant disparities in fertility rates between the two major religious groups, rather than changes in religious adherence through conversion. The report provides a detailed analysis of how population dynamics will reshape the global spiritual landscape over the coming decades.

Fertility Rates Drive Global Demographic Shift

Islam is expanding at a much faster pace than Christianity due to higher birth rates among Muslim populations. Conrad Hackett, the senior demographer at the Pew Research Center, explicitly stated that the difference in the number of children born to women in each faith is the determining factor. Hackett emphasized that conversion and other methods of changing religious identity play a negligible role in these projections compared to the impact of fertility. Between 2020 and 2025, the fertility rate for Muslim women was recorded at 3.1 children per woman. In contrast, the rate for Christian women was 2.5 children per woman. The average fertility rate for all other women globally was just 1.6, which falls below the 2.1 replacement level required for each generation to maintain its size.

Also read Pew Research: Muslims to Outnumber Christians by 2035

Projections for 2035 and 2070 Growth Trends

The Pew Research Center estimates that there were 2.02 billion Muslims and 2.27 billion Christians worldwide in 2020. The new projections forecast that the Muslim population will reach 2.57 billion by 2035, surpassing the Christian population, which is expected to total 2.52 billion at that time. If current trends continue, the disparity will widen significantly by 2070. By that year, the global Muslim population is projected to exceed 3.6 billion, while the Christian population is estimated to be just under 3 billion. Both groups are expected to keep pace with overall global population growth, which is projected to increase by 29 percent between 2020 and 2070. Christianity is expected to grow by 30 percent, and Islam by 80 percent, making them the only major religious groups to maintain or exceed global growth rates. Other groups like Hindus and Jews will grow in absolute numbers but decline as a percentage of the global population.

Declining Christianity in the United States and Canada

North America is experiencing a notable shift away from Christian majorities due to rising numbers of religiously unaffiliated individuals. In the United States, Christians currently account for 62 percent of the population. However, Pew projects that this majority will fall below 50 percent by 2065. In neighboring Canada, Christians are expected to drop below the 50 percent threshold even earlier, by 2030. The increase in people with no religious affiliation is a significant driver of this decline. By 2070, the unaffiliated are projected to account for 41 percent of the US population and will outnumber Christians in Canada. Jeffrey Brodd, a religious studies professor at California State-Sacramento, suggested that some mainline Protestant denominations might see a rebound following recent congressional election victories by Democrats active in these groups, though the overall trend remains downward.

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Sub-Saharan Africa Becomes the New Center of Christianity

The geographical center of gravity for Christianity is shifting dramatically toward Africa. Most global population growth is expected to occur in Africa, particularly in the region south of the Sahara Desert, where most residents are either Christian or Muslim. High fertility rates and rising life expectancy in this region will boost the global numbers for both faiths. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo is projected to surpass the United States as the country with the largest Christian population, with its Christian ranks increasing threefold to 270 million. Conversely, the Christian population in Europe is expected to drop by a third, from 505 million to 324 million, as the overall European population shrinks by 17 percent by 2070.

Regional Shifts in the United Kingdom and Europe

In the United Kingdom, Christians are on course to be outnumbered by non-religious people. A graphic from the report shows that by 2070, the proportion of Christians in the UK is expected to fall from 49.4 percent in 2020 to 25.4 percent. Over the same period, the number of Muslims in Britain will grow from 6.4 percent to 16 percent of the population. However, the largest demographic shift will be among the religiously unaffiliated, who are projected to increase from 40.2 percent to form a majority of 52.3 percent. In Europe as a whole, the percentage of the population that is Muslim is expected to increase from 6 percent to 13 percent. Meanwhile, Buddhists are forecast to shrink in both number and portion of the world's population, largely due to expected declines in the populations of China, South Korea, and Japan. Muslim women are projected to give birth to more babies than women of any other religion between 2020 and 2025, cementing Islam's position as the fastest-growing major religion globally.