A new Pew Research Center study projects Muslims will become the world's largest religious group by 2035, driven by younger demographics and higher fertility rates across multiple continents.

A comprehensive new study from the Pew Research Center published on Wednesday projects a significant shift in the global religious landscape, forecasting that Muslims will outnumber Christians worldwide by the year 2035. This milestone marks the first time in recorded history that the Muslim population will surpass the Christian population as the largest religious group on Earth. The report highlights that Christianity has long held this dominant position, but current demographic trends suggest a major structural change within the next decade. By 2035, the estimated global population of Muslims is projected to reach 2.57 billion, slightly ahead of the 2.52 billion Christians expected to reside across the globe.

The Demographic Drivers Behind the Shift

The primary catalyst for this global religious turnover is not mass conversion, but rather distinct demographic patterns inherent to each faith community. Political scientist Daniel Schatz explained to Newsweek that the projection is fundamentally a demographic story driven by age structures and birth rates. Muslim populations globally are younger on average and maintain higher fertility rates, which facilitates a much faster natural increase in their numbers compared to other groups. While Christianity is also expected to grow in absolute terms, particularly in specific regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, it is doing so at a significantly slower rate than Islam. This natural increase creates a widening gap between the two major religious populations over time.

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Regional Variations in Religious Growth

The trajectory of these religious demographics varies significantly across different continents and nations, creating distinct regional profiles by 2070. In Sub-Saharan Africa, both populations are expected to see massive expansion, with the Christian population projected to increase by 128.5 percent and the Muslim population rising by 166 percent. Consequently, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to live in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2070, up from 31 percent in 2020. In Asia and the Pacific, the Muslim population is projected to increase by 52 percent, while the Christian population sees a modest 8.4 percent rise. In India, Hindus will remain the largest group at 76 percent of the population, but the country is also projected to hold the world's second-largest Muslim population by 2070.

Impact on North America and Europe

North America and Europe are witnessing dramatic shifts in their religious compositions that differ from global averages. In North America, Christians are expected to decrease both in absolute numbers and as a share of the population, although they will remain the largest religious group. The number of Muslims in North America is projected to surge by 236 percent between 2020 and 2070, while the Christian population is expected to fall by 20.8 percent. In Canada specifically, Christians are projected to drop from 53.3 percent in 2020 to 33.3 percent in 2070, while the Muslim share is expected to rise from 4.9 percent to 15.6 percent. European demographics are also changing, with the Muslim population projected to increase by 76 percent and the Christian population falling by roughly 36 percent between 2020 and 2070.

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Long-Term Projections for Other Faiths

Beyond the Muslim-Christian dynamic, the Pew Research Center report outlines declining shares for other major religious groups and the unaffiliated population. The share of religiously unaffiliated individuals is projected to fall from 24.2 percent in 2020 to 17 percent in 2070. Hindus, who currently make up 14.9 percent of the global population, are expected to see their share drop to 13.6 percent by 2070. Buddhism is also facing a relative decline, with its share of the world population expected to fall from 4.1 percent to 2.5 percent. The Jewish share of the global population is projected to fall slightly from 0.19 percent in 2020 to 0.17 percent in 2070. In the Middle East and North Africa, Muslims are projected to constitute 95 percent of the population by 2070, up from 94 percent in 2020, while the Christian share falls from 2.9 percent to 2.3 percent.

The Decline of Christian Majorities in the US

Perhaps the most notable domestic shift occurs in the United States, where Christians are no longer expected to make up a majority of the population by 2070. This decline is largely driven by a rise in Americans identifying as nonreligious rather than just a decline in Christian adherence alone. The share of Americans identifying as Christian is expected to fall from 64 percent in 2020 to 47.8 percent in 2070, according to the report. This trend aligns with the broader North American pattern where Christianity remains the largest group but loses its majority status. In the United States and North America generally, the shrinking share of Christians reflects broader secularization trends alongside the rapid growth of Muslim and unaffiliated populations.

Conditions and Future Uncertainties

While the data-driven nature of the Pew Research Center report is considered serious by experts, Daniel Schatz emphasized that these projections are conditional rather than inevitable. Various factors can alter the predicted trajectory, including changes in fertility rates, migration patterns, conflict, economic development, state policies, and the pace of religious switching. Major geopolitical shocks, such as wars, displacement, or restrictions on religious freedom, could substantially affect the demographic outcome. Governments, schools, and religious institutions may need to adjust how they plan services, accommodate faith communities, and allocate resources in response to these evolving demographics. The implications for politics, education, and religious structures will likely unfold over the coming decades as these demographic realities materialize.