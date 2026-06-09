Peugeot Unveils Production e-208 GTi at Le Mans, Leading Electric Hot Hatch Revolution

Peugeot reveals the production version of its first all-electric GTi, the e-208 GTi, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The hot hatch EV features 280hp, a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds, and an estimated 217-mile range, competing against rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa GSE and VW ID.Polo GTi.

Forty years after introducing its first GTi, Peugeot is once again reshaping the high-performance hot hatch segment, this time by electrifying its iconic GTi lineage.

The French automaker is set to unveil the definitive production version of the e-208 GTi at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a year after the concept's global debut at the 2025 race. Buoyed by an enthusiastic reception from both loyal GTi fans and new customers, the e-208 GTi aims to reinterpret the hallmarks of Peugeot's GTi DNA by injecting modernity, fun, and cutting-edge technology into the electric driving experience.

The reveal will feature three production models finished in blue, white, and red, a nod to Peugeot's French charisma on its centenary Le Mans appearance. For those unable to attend, details emerging ahead of the launch paint a picture of a compelling electric hot hatch that will compete in an increasingly heated segment. Performance figures place the e-208 GTi firmly in the competitive electric hot hatch arena.

Power comes from a 280 horsepower electric motor generating 345Nm of instant torque, enabling a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. Range is estimated at up to 217 miles on a single charge, a figure that surpasses the weekly average mileage of UK drivers and promises practical usability alongside thrilling performance. The design adopts a sporty stance with a wide track, lowered suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Signature red GTi detailing-including an illuminated grille emblem and a bold black GTi badge-sets it apart visually. Inside, the cabin fosters a sporty atmosphere with Alcantara sports seats featuring red striping, red ambient lighting, and red carpeting, ensuring the excitement extends to the driver's surroundings. The e-208 GTi enters a rapidly expanding market for electric hot hatches. It will directly challenge the Vauxhall Corsa GSE, another revival of a beloved British icon.

With 277hp and a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds, the Corsa GSE offers a similar range of around 220 miles and distinguishes itself with a sportier, wider body, 18-inch alloys, painted brake calipers, and a unique interior featuring checkered seats and yellow racing seatbelts. Volkswagen's entry, the ID. Polo GTi, commemorates fifty years since the original Golf GTi.

It provides 223hp from a front-mounted motor, achieves a 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds, and boasts an impressive range exceeding 260 miles, along with a best-in-class 441-litre boot for family practicality. Meanwhile, the Mini Cooper SE Electric presents a stylish and more affordable option, delivering 218hp, a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds, and a range of 244 miles, all wrapped in Mini's iconic design language.

Full specifications and pricing for the Peugeot e-208 GTi will be officially confirmed at Le Mans, but early indicators suggest it will be a compelling blend of heritage, performance, and electric innovation





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Peugeot E-208 Gti Electric Hot Hatch Le Mans Debut Vauxhall Corsa GSE VW ID.Polo Gti Mini Cooper SE EV Performance

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