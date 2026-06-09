Peugeot Unveils First Electric GTi: e-208 GTi Production Version to Debut at Le Mans 2025

Peugeot will reveal the production version of its first all-electric hot hatch, the e-208 GTi, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025. The car features a 280hp motor, 5.7-second 0-62mph time, and up to 217 miles of range, entering a competitive EV hot hatch market alongside rivals from Vauxhall, VW, and Mini.

The year 1986 marked the introduction of Peugeot's first GTi, a model that redefined the hot hatch segment. Four decades later, the French automaker is electrifying its legendary GTi lineage with the imminent launch of the e-208 GTi, its first all-electric high-performance model.

This new chapter will be unveiled at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025, exactly one year after the world premiere of the e-208 GTi concept. The production version, which Peugeot states has already generated significant excitement among enthusiasts and customers alike, will be showcased in three examples painted in blue, white, and red on the historic circuit, celebrating the brand's French heritage during its 100th Le Mans anniversary.

The company emphasizes that the e-208 GTi aims to reinterpret the core GTi DNA by blending modern electric technology with the fun and engaging driving experience that defined its predecessors. For those unable to attend the event, details emerging ahead of the reveal paint a picture of a formidable electric hot hatch.

The e-208 GTi is powered by a 280 horsepower electric motor delivering 345Nm of instant torque, enabling a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. Its estimated range stands at up to 217 miles on a single charge, a figure that exceeds the weekly driving distance for many UK motorists. Visually, it adopts a wide stance, lowered suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and signature red GTi accents, including an illuminated grille emblem.

The interior continues the sporty theme with Alcantara sports seats featuring red stripes, red ambient lighting, and red carpeting. Peugeot's tagline for the car, 'a new legend is reborn,' curiously echoes marketing phrases used for other EV revivals. Pricing and final specifications are expected to be announced at Le Mans. The e-208 GTi enters a rapidly expanding electric hot hatch market, facing competition from several notable rivals.

Vauxhall, Peugeot's corporate sibling, will launch the Corsa GSE around the same time. Priced near £35,000, it offers 277 horsepower, a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds, and a similar 220-mile range, with sporty styling elements like a wider body, 18-inch wheels, and distinctive yellow racing seatbelts. Volkswagen is also electrifying the GTi badge with the ID. Polo GTi, priced from £33,500.

It uses a 223hp front-mounted motor, achieves 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds, and promises an official range exceeding 260 miles. Its practical 441-litre boot may appeal to families.

Meanwhile, the Mini Cooper SE Electric, starting at £29,105, offers 218hp and a 244-mile range, positioning itself as a stylish and relatively affordable option with British heritage appeal. All these models signal a shift for the hot hatch genre, as brands translate their performance legacies into the electric era, balancing speed, range, design, and pricing in a bid to capture enthusiasts transitioning from internal combustion to battery power.

The showdown at Le Mans underscores how motorsport's future is increasingly electric, and these road cars are the consumer-facing manifestation of that evolution





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Peugeot E-208 Gti Electric Hot Hatch Le Mans 2025 EV Performance Car Vauxhall Corsa GSE VW ID.Polo Gti Mini Cooper SE

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