Peugeot is bringing back the hot hatch: this is the showroom-ready e-208 GTi

Electric hot hatch – which reprises famous GTi badge – goes from concept to production with very few changes

Peugeot has revealed the new e-208 GTi in production form, ahead of its public debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours later this week.was unwrapped in concept form at La Sarthe last year, but this is the finished product - ready for showrooms in the coming months with a design that Peugeot says"is incredibly close" to the original show car.

GTi model since the hot 308 retired in 2021 is also its most powerful yet, with its single front-mounted electric motor producing 278bhp and 254lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 5.7sec - slightly quicker than itsBeyond the hefty power increase of 124bhp over the standard e-208, the GTi also gains bespoke hydraulic bump stops, a rear anti-roll bar and a unique steering tune that's said to boost responsiveness. It also rides 30mm lower and has significantly widened tracks – by 27mm at the rear and 56mm at the front – for improved poise and stance.

As previewed by the concept, the visual makeover extends to a prominent rear spoiler and diffuser, a beefier front lip and striking 18in alloy wheels with a design inspired by the distinctive 'pepperpots' of its hallowed 205 GTi forefather. Further details will be revealed on Friday 12 June as Peugeot marks the 100th anniversary of its first Le Mans race by taking to the circuit in three GTis - painted red, white and blue to celebrate the brand's French heritage.

The standard e-208 tops out at around £28,000, so we expect the e-208 GTi to reach the mid-£30,000s, which would line it up neatly against the A290. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content.

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