Car giant withdraws investment from world championship racing, ending Peugeot Le Mans programme

Reports last week said Stellantis would halt investments in its racing programmes as part of a wide-reaching cost-saving exercise, which the company has now officially confirmed.

The company is winding down its factory racing programmes in the World Endurance Championship, in which Peugeot races the 9X8 hypercar, and Formula E, in which Citroën and Opel-Vauxhall currently compete. Peugeot will exit the WEC by the end of this year, while the Formula E campaign will continue until the end of the current season next summer.

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“The decision is consistent with the FastLane 2030 strategic plan, which focuses the company’s efforts and resources on customer racing and high-performance vehicle development of new products, quality and broader market coverage,” an official statement said. The firm says it plans to “retain and redeploy” employees of the Formula E and Le Mans programmes, but has not said how many are impacted by the move.

The FastLane 2030 strategic plan will see the firm introduce 50 new and updated models in Europe over the next five years, some of which were previewed with concept cars at last month’s Paris motor show. Although it is backing out of top-flight world championship motorsport, Stellantis will continue to support its customer racing programmes, including the Lancia Corse HF rally team that competes in WRC2, and Opel’s electric Corsa and Mokka rally offerings.

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The company also says Stellantis Motorsport will continue to collaborate on the development of high-performance models from Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Peugeot, Lancia and Opel-Vauxhall. Stellantis Motorsport costs the company around €300 million a year to run, according to a report in France's Le Figaro newspaper. Axing it will help repair Stellantis’s finances in Europe, where it lost €311 million in the three months ending September.

“ remains challenging, with ongoing Chinese competition and a difficult pricing environment,” CEO Antonio Filosa told investors on the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Peugeot's striking LMH hypercar was launched in 2022 and was in the process of being overhauled for the new season after failing to record a win since it first competed. , meanwhile, was only announced in March this year after the brand signed a four-year contract to compete with the new Gen4 cars.

Formula E team in 2025, but the team is run by MSG Racing and is likely to continue with a new sponsor. Motorsport is often one of the first expenditures to be cut when a car maker's finances are tight. Earlier this year, and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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