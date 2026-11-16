A white Peugeot 308 driver escapes unharmed after a massive boulder crushes the rear of their vehicle in Sichuan province, China. Local authorities confirm no injuries despite the dramatic incident caught on dashcam.

A terrifying incident unfolded on a winding mountain road in western China when a massive boulder plummeted down a steep slope and crushed a white Peugeot 308. The event occurred at approximately 5pm on Saturday in Sichuan province, where the vehicle was stuck in a queue of traffic within a narrow gorge. Miraculously, the driver emerged unscathed as the enormous rock struck only the rear of the car, avoiding the cabin entirely. This dramatic scene was captured on dashcam video, showing the rock hurtling through the air before smashing through the rear windscreen with immense force. The vehicle owner subsequently explained to The Beijing News that two of his relatives were seated in the back when the disaster struck, yet all occupants survived the crushing impact without injury.

How Boulder Strike Avoided Cabin

The mechanism of the accident involved a large stone falling from the mountainside directly onto the rear section of the stopped vehicle. The Peugeot 308 was positioned among several other cars waiting in a congested line along the narrow, steep-sided road. Witnesses described the terrifying moment the rock slammed into the car, crushing the back end under its heavy weight while the front of the vehicle remained largely intact. The driver managed to pull the damaged car away from the wreckage and escape the immediate danger zone. Other motorists in the queue also hurried to flee the area, eager to distance themselves from the unstable rock-fall environment that had just caused the collision.

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Witness Reactions and Emergency Response

Onlookers captured the harrowing sequence of events, with one woman filming the incident heard screaming to flee the scene. A bystander shouted, 'Go, go, go! Oh my God, that car's been hit! Hurry, run!' as the chaos unfolded on the mountain road. Inside the vehicle, a child could be heard crying in the background, expressing fear during the ordeal. A woman wearing a white coat was initially seen standing beside the Peugeot, looking toward the mountain before she suddenly ran for cover. Local authorities confirmed the occurrence of the accident but stated that no injuries were reported among the driver, the passengers, or any other individuals involved in the incident.

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Local Safety Warnings and Road Conditions

Local government officials acknowledged the accident and highlighted the inherent dangers of the mountainous terrain in Sichuan province. They noted that the area is prone to falling rocks, particularly on steep slopes where gravity accelerates debris toward roadways. Warning signs have been posted along this specific route to alert drivers of the potential hazard of rockfalls. Despite these precautions, the road remained congested at the time of the incident, with multiple vehicles queued along the narrow path. The authorities emphasized that while such events are rare, the geological nature of the gorge requires constant vigilance from motorists.

Aftermath and Vehicle Recovery Details

Following the collapse of the boulder, the white Peugeot 308 sustained significant damage to its rear structure and windscreen. The owner provided details of the incident to The Beijing News, clarifying the seating arrangement of his relatives during the crash. The car was eventually driven away from the site, joining other motorists who quickly exited the danger area. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with driving in mountainous regions prone to natural geological shifts. Authorities continue to monitor the road conditions to ensure public safety as traffic resumes normal flow along the affected stretch.