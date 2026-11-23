COP31 climate talks break down shows that fossil fuel interests remain a major obstacle to climate action. The lack of a final text at the end of COP31 shows how far the fossil fuel industry is willing to go to keep its polluting businesses operating, says T&E. While the final ...

COP31 climate talks break down shows that fossil fuel interests remain a major obstacle to climate action. The lack of a final text at the end of COP31 shows how far the fossil fuel industry is willing to go to keep its polluting businesses operating, says T&E. While the final text of COP28, in 2023, called for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels in the energy system’, fossil-producing countries have blocked similar language in subsequent COPs despite the growing economic and social costs of climate change.

Antony Froggatt, senior director at T&E, said: “In a year marked by record oil prices and extreme temperatures, fossil fuel companies moved to block any agreement calling for a phase-out of oil, gas, and coal. They did so to protect their commercial interests even as solar and wind already power the majority of the grid in countries worldwide, and electric vehicles make up nearly half of new car sales in the world’s largest auto market.

Also read COP31 climate talks see no consensus as EU, others reject deal

” This is not the end of the international processes, and the Paris Agreement remains in place. The next COP will take place in Ethiopia, and the phase-out of fossil fuels will once again be discussed.

In the meantime, the Santa Marta process, which grew out of COP30’s failure to agree on a fossil fuel roadmap, will once again meet, and it is expected that countries representing one-third of the world’s economy will debate and develop practical ways to move away from coal, oil and gas at the beginning of the week shows that EVs displace five times more oil globally than they did five years ago.

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Battery-electric vehicles already displace 1.2 million barrels of oil a day and avoid more than 200 Mt of CO“Petrostates’ chokehold on COP31 underscores the need for the progressive majority to continue pushing for international co-operation and global targets on electrification that can accelerate decarbonisation while improving energy security, air quality and economic prosperity,” added Antony Froggatt.

“The same oil shock that delivered record profits for the oil industry has pushed up costs for the world’s most vulnerable countries, most of which import their fuel. Governments should make the polluter pay. Excess profits should be heavily taxed, and the revenue used to fund electrification and climate resilience where it is needed most,” he concludes. Transport & Environment’s vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment.

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