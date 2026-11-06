Over 180k Signatures Demand Schumer Step Down as Senate Majority Leader Amid Progressive Backlash

Over 100,000 signatures demand a new Senate Majority Leader, challenging Chuck Schumer's position following Democratic midterm gains and progressive dissent.

Over 180,000 verified signatures have accumulated on two online petitions demanding that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer not be nominated as Senate Majority Leader, even as Democrats secured control of the chamber in the midterm elections. The surge in digital activism arrived on Thursday, just days after the party swept to majorities in both the House and the Senate, signaling intense internal friction regarding the upcoming leadership transition.

The first petition, titled Senate Democrats: CHOOSE A NEW MAJORITY LEADER, gathered 43,446 verified signatures and argued that party leadership must represent active voters rather than the political establishment. The second petition, titled Replace Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader, reached 75,402 verified signatures by 9:23 p.m. ET, with creators claiming the current minority leader folds when it matters most in legislative battles.

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Newly elected Democratic senators have explicitly refused to endorse Schumer, fueling the petitions. Senator-elect Troy Jackson of Maine and Senator-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas publicly announced they will not back Schumer, signaling a desire for a different ideological direction within the caucus. These senators are joining a broader group of progressive lawmakers who are demanding a leader who will fight for real progressive values rather than maintaining the status quo.

South Carolina Senator-elect Annie Andrews told Fox News host Bret Baier that it is time for generational change on both sides of the aisle. Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan echoed these sentiments on Wednesday, stating clearly that new leadership is required. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed did not commit to supporting Schumer and indicated strong support for Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen if he decides to run for the position.

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Criticism of Schumer is also rooted in his voting record and financial ties to specific interest groups. The petition started by Laura Ciocia calls out Schumer for opposing former President Barack Obama's Iran nuclear deal over a decade ago. It also criticizes his reliance on pro-Israel lobby money, arguing that progressives focused on international law and human rights regarding Gaza and Israel cannot rely on his leadership.

Data from OpenSecrets, a political transparency organization, indicates that between 1990 and 2024, Schumer received $1,727,974 as a pro-Israel recipient. The petition includes over 600 comments criticizing these financial relationships as incompatible with progressive foreign policy goals, with the initiative having been shared nearly 21,000 times online.

A parallel movement is currently challenging House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with a petition already surpassing 750,000 signatures. The petition, started by Nicole Whitted, calls on members of the incoming 120th Congress to vote against Jeffries for Speaker in January 2027. Actor Mark Ruffalo amplified the petition on his X account, urging supporters to sign it to secure a new speaker of the house.

President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from the Democratic gains, asserting that he was not on the ballot but claiming that if he had been, the election would have been won in a landslide. In response to the growing internal dissent, Schumer stated on Wednesday that the issue is not about him and that he expects to be reelected as majority leader.

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Schumer emphasized the need to focus on the desires of the American people rather than internal party politics while addressing reporters on Wednesday. He maintained that the focus should remain on what the American people want, despite the mounting pressure from the progressive wing of his party.

Newsweek contacted the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday night for an official comment regarding the petitions. As the Democratic party prepares to assume control of the Senate, the pressure from these online campaigns adds a layer of complexity to the leadership transition and sets the stage for a potentially contentious organizational meeting.

The timing of these petitions, arriving just days after the election results were finalized, suggests that the base is eager to influence the direction of the party before formal organizational meetings occur. The combined signature counts for both Senate and House petitions exceed one million, indicating a significant portion of the electorate is actively engaged in selecting their next congressional leaders.

The outcome of these leadership races will determine who sets the legislative agenda in the next Congress. With new senators refusing to endorse established leadership and grassroots campaigns gaining momentum, the Democratic party faces a critical moment in defining its future direction and internal governance structure.