Petition Urges Congress to Reject Hakeem Jeffries as House Speaker Hits Near Million Signatures

A petition with nearly one million signatures demands Congress select an alternative to Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker of the House following populist midterm demands.

A petition demanding that the incoming 120th Congress vote against Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker of the House has reached 993,764 verified signatories as of Saturday. The initiative, which seeks an alternative leadership candidate, is poised to surpass the one million mark shortly after the initial report.

Nearly One Million Reject Jeffries For Leadership

The campaign, which began gaining significant traction following historic midterm election results, explicitly calls on every member of the incoming 120th Congress to vote against Hakeem Jeffries in January 2027. The organizers argue that the Democratic voters have demonstrated a clear desire for new leadership that better reflects their populist demands rather than the existing party establishment.

Also read Petition Against Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker Hits 500k Signatures

Democrats secured at least 254 seats in the next Congress, reclaiming the majority from the opposition. Despite this clear numerical advantage, the surge in petition signatures indicates a substantial faction within the party base and the general public that does not view Jeffries as the ideal choice to lead the chamber.

Public Pressure Mounts On Democratic Members

Reports from Friday indicate that members of Congress have been inundated with calls urging them not to elect Jeffries. These communications suggest that hesitations regarding his leadership extend beyond progressive circles and include concerned constituents from various political backgrounds.

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One member of Congress representing a deeply red seat declined to state a firm position on voting for Jeffries as of Thursday. This non-committal stance highlights the complex political calculations facing Democratic representatives as they navigate the pressure from both their party leadership and their voters.

Competing Views On Party Direction And Vision

Supporters of the petition argue that the current Democratic leadership is ill-suited for the moment, lacking the vision necessary to rebuild public trust in government institutions. They contend that the Speaker position holds enormous influence over legislative priorities and that voters deserve a representative who addresses their economic concerns directly.

Trent, a prominent voice in the movement, stated that Democrats have spoken loudly and clearly about their desire for new leadership. He criticized the current establishment for failing to deliver the bold agenda that voters are expecting and demanding after the recent electoral shifts.

The petitioners emphasize that the Speaker should represent Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment. They urge representatives to closely examine Jeffries's public record, policy positions, and campaign donor history before making their decision in January 2027.

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Political Impact And Future Leadership Decisions

While the large Democratic majority makes it easier for Jeffries to maneuver leading up to the leadership vote, and despite no challenger stepping forward directly, the public push denouncing him as the wrong choice may still impact his calculations. Betting markets currently favor Jeffries, but the pressure from a nearly one million strong coalition of voters cannot be entirely ignored.

Jeffries formally put himself in the running for Speaker on Wednesday with a letter to all members. However, the rapid rise of the petition and the clamor for a leadership change suggest that the incoming Congress may face significant internal debate before finalizing its leadership structure in January 2027.