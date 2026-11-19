The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition has submitted 35,000 signatures to place a vote on preserving the historic building on the May ballot, bypassing city council.

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition has effectively seized control of the historic municipal building's future by submitting 35,000 petition signatures to the Dallas City Secretary. This decisive action ensures that the decision to abandon or preserve the landmark will no longer rest with elected officials but with the general electorate in May. The submission marks a significant victory for community activists who sought to bypass the Dallas City Council's previous plans to vote on the issue privately. By meeting the legal threshold in record time, the coalition has forced a public referendum that will directly impact the city's governance and historic preservation strategy.

The coalition gathered the necessary support in just 30 days, which is exactly half the time allotted by city regulations. The total count of 35,000 signatures significantly exceeds the 20,000-signature threshold required to force a public vote on the ballot. This rapid mobilization demonstrates the intense public interest in the preservation of the iconic structure. Former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller highlighted the speed and breadth of the effort, noting that the initiative crossed deep political and economic divides to unite diverse community groups.

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Granddaughters of former Dallas Mayor Erik Jonsson personally delivered the first batch of petitions to the building their grandfather helped establish. This symbolic gesture honored the legacy of the leader who oversaw the construction of the mid-century modern masterpiece. The effort brought together prominent local figures including members of the Rachovsky, Hallam, and McDermott families who strongly opposed the potential abandonment of the site. This unusual alignment of interests reflects widespread public concern about the preservation of the landmark structure in East Dallas.

Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley indicated that the council was previously poised to vote on abandoning the City Hall with a simple majority. The success of the petition now moves the fate of the building from the mayor and 14 council members to all Dallas voters. This procedural shift ensures that the final decision rests with the electorate rather than elected representatives. Ridley expressed support for the petition, stating that the people should decide what happens with the People's House.

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The city secretary must now verify at least 20,000 of the submitted signatures before the May ballot is finalized. City Manager Kimberly Tolbert declined to comment on the matter due to pending litigation involving the property. A city spokeswoman confirmed that no further statements will be issued until the legal matters are resolved. The verification process is a standard administrative step but is critical for ensuring the validity of the petition before it proceeds to the election.

Following the verification process, the issue will appear on the May ballot for public consideration. Residents will vote on whether to preserve the historic Dallas City Hall or pursue alternative plans. The city council will need to call for a May election sometime in February once the signatures are validated. This timeline gives officials and advocates approximately two months to prepare for the final public debate. FOX 4 reporter Lori Brown covered the coalition news conference where these developments were announced to the public.