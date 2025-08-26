Petition Calls for Leniency for Undocumented Truck Driver in Fatal Florida Crash

A petition demanding leniency for Harjinder Singh, an undocumented immigrant truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash that killed three people in Florida, has garnered nearly 2.5 million signatures.

A petition demanding leniency for Harjinder Singh, an undocumented immigrant truck driver charged with causing a fatal crash that claimed three lives, has amassed nearly 2.5 million signatures by Sunday afternoon. The petition, hosted on the Change.org platform and directed at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, urges both DeSantis and the Florida Board of Executive Clemency to reconsider the case against the 28-year-old.

Singh faces three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of manslaughter related to the deadly August 12th crash. Harjinder Singh, 28, a non-citizen, was operating a commercial semi-truck with a trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce when he purportedly attempted a U-turn in an unauthorized zone. The trailer jackknifed, colliding with a minivan and tragically killing all three passengers, according to official reports. Singh was apprehended in Stockton, California on August 16th and subsequently extradited to Florida. Investigations revealed that he and his passenger, Harneet Singh, fled to Sacramento the day following the crash, as per the U.S. Marshals Service.On Saturday, a Florida judge denied Singh's bond request, determining that he is an unauthorized alien and poses a significant flight risk. St. Lucie County Judge Lauren Sweet also established probable cause for all six charges against Singh, classifying them as forcible felonies under Florida law. The petition contends, 'This was a tragic accident — not a deliberate act.' It further states, 'While accountability matters, the severity of the charges against him does not align with the circumstances of the incident.' If convicted, the petition requests a 'proportionate and reasonable' sentence, early parole eligibility after serving a portion of his sentence, and consideration of alternatives to incarceration such as counseling or community service. The petition is signed by 'Collective Punjabi youth.'Authorities disclosed that Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 through the southern border and later obtained a commercial driver's license in California. He attempted to acquire work authorization, but his application was rejected by the Trump administration on September 14, 2020, according to Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this week that the U.S. is suspending work visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, a move lauded by conservatives following the deadly crash. Governor Ron DeSantis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment





