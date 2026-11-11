A petition urging Democrats to back Ayanna Pressley for House speaker draws 18,000 signatures as Hakeem Jeffries seeks support for the role.

Petition Aimed at Drafting Ayanna Pressley to Challenge Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker Picks Up Steam "We believe that as speaker of the House, Ayanna Pressley would bring her innovative spirit and unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing challenges facing our nation.

"launched this week is urging Democratic lawmakers to make Pressley speaker, arguing that the Massachusetts Democrat"represents a beacon of hope and integrity in a tumultuous political landscape. "would bring her innovative spirit and unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing challenges facing our nation," the petition states. "Her ability to foster meaningful conversations and build bridges across the political aisle makes her uniquely qualified for this pivotal role.

Also read Hakeem Jeffries Vows No Cooperation With Stephen Miller Amid Rising Tensions

" The petition also praises Pressley's leadership style, which it says is"marked by transparency and inclusivity"—traits that align"with what the majority of Americans want to see in their government. "While Pressley has not shown any intention of launching a challenge to Jeffries' speakership bid, she said in a Tuesday. "And Democrats have a mandate to match their energy—boldly and unapologetically. It's not enough to be the adults in the room.

We have to prove that we are the FIGHTERS in the room.

"so far have pledged to support Jeffries for speaker, with 23 Democrats uncommitted and zero Democrats outright opposed. Jeffries needs to secure 218 votes in the next Congress to ascend to the speakership. , who aims to continue leading the Democrats in the Senate, to step aside and make way for leaders who better reflect the Democratic base.

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Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.petition launched this week is urging Democratic lawmakers to make Pressley speaker, arguing that the Massachusetts Democrat"represents a beacon of hope and integrity in a tumultuous political landscape.

"would bring her innovative spirit and unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing challenges facing our nation," the petition states. "Her ability to foster meaningful conversations and build bridges across the political aisle makes her uniquely qualified for this pivotal role. " The petition also praises Pressley's leadership style, which it says is"marked by transparency and inclusivity"—traits that align"with what the majority of Americans want to see in their government.

"While Pressley has not shown any intention of launching a challenge to Jeffries' speakership bid, she said in a Tuesday. "And Democrats have a mandate to match their energy—boldly and unapologetically. It's not enough to be the adults in the room. We have to prove that we are the FIGHTERS in the room.

"so far have pledged to support Jeffries for speaker, with 23 Democrats uncommitted and zero Democrats outright opposed. Jeffries needs to secure 218 votes in the next Congress to ascend to the speakership.

, who aims to continue leading the Democrats in the Senate, to step aside and make way for leaders who better reflect the Democratic base.launched this week is urging Democratic lawmakers to make Pressley speaker, arguing that the Massachusetts Democrat"represents a beacon of hope and integrity in a tumultuous political landscape.

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"would bring her innovative spirit and unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing challenges facing our nation," the petition states. "Her ability to foster meaningful conversations and build bridges across the political aisle makes her uniquely qualified for this pivotal role. " The petition also praises Pressley's leadership style, which it says is"marked by transparency and inclusivity"—traits that align"with what the majority of Americans want to see in their government.

"While Pressley has not shown any intention of launching a challenge to Jeffries' speakership bid, she said in a Tuesday. "And Democrats have a mandate to match their energy—boldly and unapologetically. It's not enough to be the adults in the room. We have to prove that we are the FIGHTERS in the room.

"so far have pledged to support Jeffries for speaker, with 23 Democrats uncommitted and zero Democrats outright opposed. Jeffries needs to secure 218 votes in the next Congress to ascend to the speakership. , who aims to continue leading the Democrats in the Senate, to step aside and make way for leaders who better reflect the Democratic base. The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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