A petition with 135,000 signatures demands Netflix cancel a controversial series involving Catholic schoolgirls. The creator defends the show as a commentary on teenage girlhood and religious experience.

A petition demanding the cancellation of a controversial Netflix series has garnered nearly 135,000 signatures from concerned viewers. The creators of the online appeal argue that the show, which centers on Catholic schoolgirls, presents a blasphemous and harmful depiction of Christian faith to teenage audiences. This surge in public outcry highlights the growing tension between streaming platforms and religious communities regarding content standards.

Petitioners Condemn Satanic Depictions

The petition authors explicitly question why the platform would never adapt Muslim prayer, Hindu worship, or Wiccan rituals into a similar sex-and-Satan horror narrative for teenagers. They assert that the series features Christian schoolgirls engaging in dark initiation rituals involving the Devil and prophetic visions. On All Saints' Day, Netflix promoted the show with characters dressed as mock saints, a move the authors describe as a blasphemous anti-Christian statement. They argue that the platform exploits the accessibility of its service, which sits in living rooms and glows on teenagers' phones after lights out. The creators emphasize that the show's tagline promises that the girls pray hard and sin harder, a message they believe contradicts years of parental teaching about prayer. They further claim that Christian families are funding the series, effectively paying for content that shows contempt for their faith.

Also read Netflix's 'The Body' Sparks Petition To Remove 'Blasphemous' Show

Creator Defends Narrative Intent

Despite the backlash, the show has risen to the top of Netflix's list of most-watched programs since its premiere last week. The series is described as a coming-of-age drama that follows a group of misbehaving Catholic schoolgirls who experience prophetic visions after a dance-team initiation goes wrong. This error triggers mass hysteria throughout their town. In the narrative, the schoolgirls stage a mock Satanic ritual in which they jokingly present a classmate as a virgin sacrifice. After the classmate slips into a coma, other students begin experiencing visions, which sparks the widespread hysteria. The show's creator, Shephard, has publicly defended the content by stating an interest in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. Shephard described the story as a playful spin on the nightmares of her own teenage years, aiming to explore these themes through fiction rather than malice.

Shephard's comments stand in stark contrast to the accusations leveled by the petitioners, who view the show as a targeted attack on Christian values. The petition highlights a pattern of behavior, citing previous controversies that included calls for subscribers to cancel their accounts after the release of a preteen dance competition film. The authors argue that the platform has now targeted Christian schoolgirls specifically because it believes Christians will stay quiet and keep paying. They contend that the damage is done once the content reaches the home, asserting that the platform takes advantage of the silence of the Christian community.

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Impact on Subscribers and Future Actions

The petition calls on readers to pressure the streaming giant to cancel the show by standing together across every church. The authors suggest that when Christians unite in this way, Netflix will feel the impact in its subscriber count. This coordinated effort aims to force the company to reconsider its content strategy regarding religious themes. The immediate trigger for this campaign was the perception that the show disrespects core Christian tenets by associating prayer with devilry. As the signature count approaches 135,000, the platform faces increased scrutiny over its editorial choices and the potential alienation of specific demographic groups. The outcome of this campaign may influence how streaming services approach sensitive religious subject matter in future productions.

Broader Cultural Context and Concerns

The controversy underscores the delicate balance streaming platforms must maintain between creative freedom and community sensitivity. By contrasting the treatment of Christian rituals with the alleged protection of others, the petition highlights perceived double standards in media representation. The show's success at the top of viewing lists indicates a significant audience interest despite the criticism. Meanwhile, the creator's perspective offers a different angle, focusing on personal history and the complexity of adolescence. This divergence in viewpoints keeps the debate active, with subscribers deciding whether to continue supporting the service or join the call for cancellation. The long-term effects on subscriber retention and brand reputation remain to be seen as the controversy evolves.