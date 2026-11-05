Petition Against Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker Hits 500k Signatures

A viral petition opposing Hakeem Jeffries as the next Speaker of the House has surpassed half a million signatures, highlighting deep divisions within the Democratic Party ahead of the 2027 election.

A grassroots petition demanding that House Democrats reject Hakeem Jeffries as the next Speaker of the House has accumulated over 500,000 signatures, signaling significant internal dissent within the party. The initiative arrives immediately after the Democrats secured dramatic midterm election victories, flipping both the Senate and the House of Representatives to assume majority control. These electoral gains guarantee that Jeffries, the current House Minority Leader, will be the party's primary candidate for the prestigious gavel in the upcoming Congress.

Petition Creator Challenges Jeffries Leadership

Nicole Whitted, an author and social media creator who manages an audience of more than 210,000 followers on TikTok, launched the campaign titled House Democrats: CHOOSE A NEW SPEAKER. Whitted explicitly labels Jeffries as a member of the Democratic establishment, arguing that he does not adequately represent the diverse desires of the party's left-wing base or the general electorate. She contends that Democratic leadership must remain under intense pressure regarding their personal conduct and policy decisions to satisfy voters demanding substantial change.

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The petition formally urges every member of the incoming 120th Congress to cast their votes against Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker in January 2027. Instead, it calls for a competitive election process where other House Democrats are permitted to put themselves forward as viable alternatives. Whitted emphasized that the Speaker should represent Democratic voters rather than just the entrenched establishment, a stance that has resonated with hundreds of thousands of online participants.

Rapid Growth and Social Media Amplification

The initiative experienced explosive growth over a short period, escalating from approximately 20,000 signatures in September to more than 500,000 within just 24 hours. This surge was largely driven by a promotional video posted by Whitted on Wednesday, which garnered over 40,000 likes and featured strong language criticizing Jeffries. In the clip, she stated that he should not serve as speaker and invited supporters to sign the petition if they agreed with her assessment of his suitability.

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Whitted cited specific controversies to justify her opposition, including a private August meeting between Jeffries and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump. Additionally, she pointed to recent statements by Representative-elect Haley Stevens, who referred to Jeffries as the next speaker, to illustrate a perceived disconnect between leadership and party activists. Stevens previously angered many Democrats by endorsing Michigan GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, further fueling skepticism about Jeffries alignment with progressive values.

Progressive Critics and Potential Rivals

The push against Jeffries is not isolated to Whitted and her petition but reflects broader concerns among progressive Democrats who secured seats in the recent election. Members of the Democratic Socialists of America have previously voiced doubts about Jeffries becoming the next House speaker, with some indicating they are seeking alternative candidates. In July, William Lawrence, who flipped Michigan's 7th congressional district, told Axios that he hoped to have an alternative to Jeffries to vote for in the leadership contest.

Other incoming representatives have also expressed reservations about supporting Jeffries unconditionally. Chris Rabb, elected in Pennsylvania, noted that Jeffries supported candidates he found problematic, while Melat Kiros, a Representative-elect from Colorado, stated she would not vote for any Democrat in a leadership position who accepts corporate PAC money, a category that would include Jeffries. Despite this opposition, Jeffries retains support from prominent figures like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who affirmed his backing in August.

Formal Announcement and Historical Context

Amidst the growing controversy, Jeffries formally announced his candidacy for the speakership on Wednesday by distributing a letter to his colleagues. In the document acquired by Politico, Jeffries argued that Democrats must deliver the dramatic change the American people are demanding after their recent success. He framed his leadership bid as a continuation of their ability to remain successful consistently in the minority, now positioned to translate that strength into majority power.

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If elected, Jeffries would make history as the first Black Speaker in American history, marking a significant milestone for representation in federal government. House Democrats are scheduled to hold an internal contest to select their preferred candidate for Speaker before the general election process begins. The outcome of this internal debate will likely be influenced by the momentum of the petition and the sustained pressure from the party's progressive flank, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the new Congress.