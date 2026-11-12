Peter Weber Announces Engagement to Jadeyn Carr Expecting Twins

Former Bachelor Peter Weber confirms romance with Jadeyn Carr, reveals they are expecting twins and shares his engagement proposal photos in a dramatic social media update.

Former reality television star Peter Weber has officially confirmed his relationship with model Jadeyn Carr following a rapid series of public announcements. The couple revealed their engagement and the exciting news that they are expecting twins through a coordinated series of Instagram posts. This announcement marks a significant milestone in their romance, which became publicly visible over the course of just a few months.

Public Debut of Romance and Family Time

Peter Weber first signaled the seriousness of his new relationship in August 2026 by posting a carousel of photographs on social media. The caption Summer 2026 accompanied images showing him alongside Jadeyn Carr and his family during a recent getaway. The trip took place in the Adirondacks region of upstate New York, a location known for its natural beauty and privacy. Although Carr was not officially tagged in the initial post, the presence of the model was clear to followers who closely tracked the couple's activities.

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Shared Posts Confirm Pregnancy and Proposal

Following the initial family vacation photos, Weber and Carr took to Instagram to share a joint post that revealed deeper details about their lives together. The couple posted images that included Weber kissing Carr's bare baby bump, confirming that they are expecting children. In their joint caption, they shared this intimate news with their followers, allowing the public to celebrate the upcoming expansion of their family. The post highlighted the growing bond between the two as they prepare for parenthood.

The celebration of the pregnancy was met with immediate warmth from Weber's close family members. His family responded enthusiastically in the comments section of the post. A family member named Jack commented with excitement, writing, Wohoo! Can not wait to meet them!! Another family member, Barbara, added a supportive message, stating, Gods sweetest blessings! So So loved already!! You two will be the best parents!! Love you 4! These responses underscore the strong familial support surrounding the couple during this joyful time.

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Engagement and Oval Diamond Ring Details

Less than a week after sharing the pregnancy news, Peter Weber shared a second significant post on social media to mark another major life event. This new post featured a carousel of photos documenting his marriage proposal to Jadeyn Carr. The images captured the romantic moment from their time together, including shots of the couple in a plane cockpit and cuddling on a beach vacation. These varied locations highlighted the adventures they have shared since their romance began.

In this final post, Weber revealed the specifics of his proposal with a clear and direct caption. He wrote, Marry Me @jadeyncarr, indicating the official nature of the request. The photos showed him presenting Carr with a distinctive oval diamond engagement ring. The choice of the oval cut suggests a preference for classic yet modern jewelry styles. This public declaration solidified the couple's status as engaged, closing the loop on their rapid journey from a subtle social media debut to a formal proposal.

Parallel Updates in Dancing With Stars

While Weber and Carr navigate their personal milestones, other figures in the reality television space are also making headlines. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan have recently broken their silence following their elimination from the dance competition show. Their update comes at a time when reality TV stars are frequently in the public eye for both professional and personal developments. The contrast between Weber's romantic announcements and the professional updates from Chmerkovskiy and Dewan highlights the diverse narratives currently shaping the entertainment news cycle. Weber's focus remains on his family and future, while other celebrities address career challenges in the spotlight.