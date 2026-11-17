Former Bachelor Peter Weber and Jadeyn Carr married on November 11, shortly after announcing they are expecting twins. The couple shares their joyful news with fans.

Former reality television star Peter Weber has officially announced his marriage to Jadeyn Carr. The 35-year-old shared the personal update via social media on Tuesday, November 17, expressing deep gratitude to his followers for their long-standing support of his journey.

Weber revealed that he and Carr exchanged vows on November 11. He described his new wife as the love of his life, marking a significant milestone in their rapidly progressing romance. The announcement confirms the union of two figures who have captured the attention of the reality TV community.

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Rapid Relationship Timeline

The couple has moved through major life events with impressive speed. They publicly confirmed their romantic relationship in August, a few months after Weber debuted as a contestant on Hannah Brown's season 15 of the franchise in February 2025. Since then, the pair has maintained a high profile in the entertainment sphere.

In addition to their wedding news, Weber and Carr have been sharing updates about their growing family. They recently announced that they are expecting twins, a development that has drawn widespread attention from fans of the series. The pace of their relationship has been notable since their initial public debut.

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Jadeyn Carr Pregnancy Announcement

Carr provided a detailed and emotional account of her pregnancy journey shortly before the wedding announcement. On October 10, she shared her thoughts on the physical and emotional changes of carrying twins. She described the experience as precious and raw, highlighting the sacrifices made by the female body.

She wrote about the exhaustion and raging hormones associated with pregnancy, noting that she is still learning to recognize her changing body. Carr emphasized that the experience has given her a new level of admiration for the strength and love required to grow a child or two. She declared womanhood a superpower and found the process deeply romantic.

History of Bachelor Nation

The context of Weber's life is rooted in a long-standing television franchise. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002, featuring Alex Michel as the world's most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart, launching one of the most successful reality TV franchises in history.

Weber's entry into the franchise began in 2019, but his recent season contributed to the ongoing narrative of the show. His journey from contestant to husband and soon-to-be father illustrates the modern evolution of reality television stars finding personal happiness off-screen.

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Future Plans and Family Goals

Before meeting Carr, Weber expressed specific criteria for his ideal partner. He stated he never lost faith in finding love and wanted a woman with a kind heart and an adventurous spirit. He also emphasized the importance of finding someone who values family connections.

The couple now focuses on their upcoming parenthood and their married life. Their story continues to resonate with viewers who have followed Weber since his early days on the show. The announcement of their wedding and pregnancy marks a new chapter for the couple as they prepare for the arrival of their children.