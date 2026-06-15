Peter Serafinowicz Cast as Peeves in New Live-Action Harry Potter Series

The upcoming HBO Max live-action Harry Potter series has cast Peter Serafinowicz as the mischievous poltergeist Peeves, a beloved character from the books never seen in the films, signaling a deeper commitment to the source material.

series has found its Peeves the Poltergeist. This will mark the first time Peeves is portrayed in a live-action project. ). Serafinowicz previously played Spitelout in last year’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

The actor has also played Denarian Saal in James Gunn’s inaugural Guardians of the Galaxy film. In the Harry Potter universe, Peeves is a ghost notorious for causing mischief at Hogwarts. The character has appeared outside the books in Harry Potter video games, most notably, but was never included in the theatrical films. Rik Mayall was once cast in the role before being entirely cut from the final movies.

The casting of Peeves shows once again that the new series is serious about committing to adapting the novels more deeply. Previous set photos show that the series will include previously unfilmed scenes from the books. It’s unknown whether Peeves will be portrayed via CGI or through makeup. The HBO Max series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively.

The show is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. The series is executive produced by Mark Mylod, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts. Harry Potter Season 1 will debut on HBO in Christmas 2026, adapting the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

With extensive knowledge of India’s games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes. When not pondering about cinematic universes, Rahul likes tinkering with his PC to maximise his immersion in AAA games. Disney’s live-action Moana has unveiled a new song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed by members of the cast.

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Harry Potter Peeves Live-Action Series HBO Max Casting Peter Serafinowicz

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