Peter Serafinowicz Cast as Peeves in HBO's New Harry Potter Series

Veteran comic actor Peter Serafinowicz will voice and perform motion capture for Peeves the Poltergeist in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter adaptation, marking the character's first appearance on screen after being cut from the original films.

The long‑awaited return of Hogwarts' most notorious trouble‑maker is finally confirmed for the new high‑budget HBO adaptation of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world. Veteran comic actor Peter Serafinowicz has been announced as the voice and motion‑capture performer for Peeves the Poltergeist, a mischievous spirit who haunts the corridors of Hogwarts Castle with noisy pranks, haunting songs and relentless taunts directed at both staff and students.

While the character never appeared in the original film series, his inclusion in the upcoming HBO series signals a clear intention to delve deeper into the source material, bringing many beloved book‑only elements to the screen. Serafinowicz is no stranger to genre‑spanning roles. He recently appeared in the live‑action "How to Train Your Dragon", and his television résumé includes memorable turns as Edgar Covington on "Parks and Recreation" and Denarian Saal in "Guardians of the Galaxy".

His voice‑acting credentials are equally impressive: he supplied the menacing growl of Darth Maul in "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" and lent his vocal talents to the charismatic Big Daddy in the animated hits "Sing" and "Sing 2". Now, with his distinctive comedic timing and vocal range, he is set to bring Peeves to life for a new generation of fans, translating the character's chaotic energy from page to screen.

The backstory of Peeves' cinematic absence is a tale of missed opportunity. In the early 2000s, British comedian Rik Mayall was originally cast to portray the poltergeist in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone". Mayall completed a handful of scenes before the production team decided to trim the film's runtime, resulting in Peeves being cut entirely.

Mayall later recounted receiving a polite but disappointing notice that his footage would not be used, a decision that left his children bewildered when they attended the premiere, believing he had been cast as Hagrid. The new casting of Serafinowicz thus represents a long‑awaited redemption for a character that fans have long hoped to see.

The series also boasts an impressive ensemble: Dominic McLaughlin steps into the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton portrays Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout takes on Ron Weasley, John Lithgow embodies Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer appears as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu plays Severus Snape, and Nick Frost assumes the part of Rubeus Hagrid. The show is slated to premiere in December on HBO and HBO Max, with a second season already in production.

Fans can stay updated through the series' official newsletter, which promises exclusive casting insights, behind‑the‑scenes analysis and regular updates on the unfolding wizarding saga





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