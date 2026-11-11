Peter Schmeichel Slams Manchester United's Handling of Michael Carrick

Former United captain Peter Schmeichel condemns the club's treatment of Michael Carrick ahead of his dismissal, calling the process disrespectful and demanding clearer communication.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has publicly expressed his concern over the manner in which the club is dealing with manager Michael Carrick, who is expected to be let go after a disappointing start to the season. Schmeichel said on The Overlap Daily that the way the club is handling Carrick's impending sacking is "very disrespectful" and that the player should be treated with more dignity.

Decision to Dismiss Carrick

Manchester United's hierarchy met in a crisis summit in Monaco earlier this week to discuss Carrick's future. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox flew to the Principality to meet co‑owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who authorised the decision to move on from Carrick. The club is set to appoint USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick's successor.

Also read Manchester United Managerial Crisis Michael Carrick Faces Sacking Amid Relegation Danger

Despite the announcement, Carrick has continued to lead training sessions at Carrington, keeping the team in limbo as the club's plans for his exit made headlines worldwide. Manchester United currently sit within the relegation zone, having gone winless in the Premier League since late August, although recent last‑minute comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa have lifted spirits temporarily.

Schmeichel's View on the Process

Schmeichel stated that Carrick has done nothing wrong and questioned whether the club's treatment of him is justified. He added that the club's recruitment strategy has contributed to the team's poor form, citing the failure to sign defenders during the transfer window as a key issue.

Advertisement

Schmeichel said the club's decision‑making has been flawed for years, citing the period after former chief executive David Gill left the club. He believes that the lack of correct people "has only gone worse" and that the club's failure to address defensive shortcomings has put Carrick in a difficult position.

Stakeholder Reactions

While Schmeichel called for a more respectful approach to Carrick's dismissal, former Middlesbrough head coach Tim Sherwood disagreed. Sherwood said he did not feel sympathy for Carrick, arguing that the manager would understand the harsh situation he faced upon stepping into the role. Sherwood added that the life cycle of a Premier League coach is short and that the club should simply "relieve the man of his duties" if it decides to find a replacement.

Schmeichel also criticised the club's handling of the training schedule, calling it disrespectful that Carrick is still allowed to lead training sessions while the club deliberates on his future. He urged the club to communicate clearly and offer Carrick a dignified exit, rather than dragging the process out.

Implications for the Club and the League

The decision to replace Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino could have significant consequences for Manchester United's campaign. If Pochettino's tenure begins immediately, the club may need to adjust its tactical approach, particularly in defence, to avoid further relegation threats. The transfer window will also become crucial, as the club must address the defensive gaps that are believed to have cost them key points in the early part of the season.

Advertisement

For the Premier League, the move adds to the already high turnover of managers in the competition. Teams that struggle to maintain consistent leadership often see their fortunes fluctuate. Fans will watch closely to determine whether United's new appointment can reverse the negative trend and secure a safer league position by January.