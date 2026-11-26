Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes Senne Lammens is still struggling with confidence after a World Cup mistake, following two costly errors in the Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has expressed deep concern that goalkeeper Senne Lammens has yet to regain his full confidence following a critical error during Belgium's World Cup campaign. The former Denmark international suggested that the psychological impact of that past mistake continues to haunt the 24-year-old shot-stopper as he faces intense scrutiny at Old Trafford.

World Cup Trauma Impacts Current Form

Schmeichel believes Lammens has never fully recovered from the blunder he committed in the 88th minute of the quarter-final match against Spain. During that high-stakes encounter, Lammens spilled the ball directly into the path of Mikel Merino, who tapped home to send Spain through to the semi-finals and eliminate Belgium from the tournament. The former Red Devils goalkeeper argued that this specific moment created a lasting deficit in the Belgian's self-assurance, which has yet to be replenished.

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The current struggles of the United keeper have been magnified by recent performances in the Champions League. In the 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night, Lammens was involved in two decisive errors. He first conceded a needless penalty and then dropped a clear chance in the dying minutes, allowing Luis Suarez to score twice for the Portuguese side. These incidents have drawn sharp criticism and raised questions about his ability to cope with high-pressure situations.

Goalkeeper Confusion And Defensive Issues

Despite being one of Manchester United's standout performers last season after his £18.1 million transfer from Royal Antwerp, Lammens has looked unconvincing so far this term. He has played a significant part in the club conceding 35 goals, a figure higher than any other team in Europe's top five leagues. This statistical downturn highlights a stark contrast to his previous form and adds to the mounting pressure on his position within the squad.

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Schmeichel noted that when a goalkeeper is not performing at their best, they rely heavily on their defenders to provide support. Unfortunately, he observed that the backline has struggled to protect Lammens effectively, which exacerbates the difficulty of his job. The lack of defensive solidarity means that individual errors are more likely to result in goals, creating a vicious cycle of anxiety and poor performance for the goalkeeper.

Managerial Changes And Squad Support

The question of whether Mauricio Pochettino should replace Lammens with new signing Karl Darlow remains open. Schmeichel suggested that the arrival of a new goalkeeping coach under Pochettino's staff could be the turning point needed to help Lammens reset his mindset. While the legend did not explicitly call for the player to be dropped immediately, he implied that structural changes within the coaching setup are necessary to address the underlying confidence issues.

Meanwhile, striker Joshua Zirkzee has publicly rallied around his teammate, insisting that the players will not let Lammens suffer alone. Zirkzee emphasized that the dressing room is built on mutual support, stating that mistakes are inevitable and that the squad must move on quickly. He described Lammens as a great kid with a good head on his shoulders, expressing full confidence that he will return to his top form in the next game.

Controversial Refereeing Decisions Add Pressure

Compounding the difficulties for Manchester United were several contentious refereeing decisions during the Sporting Lisbon match. The match was officiated by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who disallowed two United goals and awarded two penalties. Additionally, Youri Tielemans was sent off, following a controversial red card shown to Leny Yoro at Liverpool just three days prior. Zirkzee acknowledged that these key decisions did not favor United, creating an environment where the team felt unfairly treated.

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Despite the external pressures and the high-profile criticism, Zirkzee maintained that the team must look inward for solutions. He argued that while the referees may not be in their favor, the squad should focus on their own performance rather than dwelling on officiating errors. He pointed to the team's strong start in the second half as a positive aspect to build upon, asserting that the squad has the capability to win even when facing adverse circumstances. The collective resolve of the players suggests they are united in their desire to overcome these challenges and restore their standing in the competition.