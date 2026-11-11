Peter Schmeichel Criticises Manchester United's Treatment of Michael Carrick

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says the club's handling of manager Michael Carrick is disrespectful as a crisis summit in Monaco and a plan to replace Carrick emerge. He demands a clearer decision and better respect for the former midfielder.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has publicly condemned the club's approach to manager Michael Carrick as the team heads toward a potential dismissal. The criticism comes after a crisis summit in Monaco where chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox met with co‑owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to confirm that Mauricio Pochettino would take over the side.

Details of the Monaco Summit Decision

The meeting in Monaco saw United's senior executives confirm that Carrick would be relieved of his duties. The report says the decision was ratified after a review of the club's performance since the departure of Alex Ferguson and former chief executive David Gill. Pochettino is slated to be named the new manager following the announcement.

Also read Manchester United Managerial Crisis Michael Carrick Faces Sacking Amid Relegation Danger

Schmeichel's View on the Manager's Dilemma

Schmeichel expressed sympathy for Carrick in an interview with The Overlap Daily, stating, 'I think the way this is playing out is very disrespectful to him.' He added that Carrick remains in limbo at the club and that the team's winter form has been unlucky. The former goalkeeper blamed the club's transfer choices, noting that United failed to sign a defender during the recent window.

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Impact on United's Current Campaign

United sit within the relegation zone as the international break concludes, with Carrick's side winless in the Premier League since late August. Schmeichel highlighted last‑minute come‑backs against Roma and Aston Villa that briefly lifted morale. He also pointed out that a lack of defensive signings has contributed to the team conceding 30 goals in ten league games.

Future Action and the League's Next Steps

According to the club, the decision to replace Carrick will take effect after the current season ends. The board intends to honour Carrick with a settlement before handover. Pochettino's appointment is expected to bring a new strategic direction, with a focus on strengthening the squad ahead of the next transfer window.