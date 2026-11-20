Economist Peter Schiff predicts a severe financial crash surpassing the 2008 market collapse, citing dropping gold prices and warning of massive losses in stocks and real estate.

Prominent economist and long-standing Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning regarding a potential financial catastrophe that threatens to eclipse the severity of the historic 2008 market crash. On November 20, Schiff utilized his platform on X to highlight escalating stress within the global financial system, forecasting substantial and devastating losses across the United States stock market, the real estate sector, and cryptocurrency assets. This forecast signals a deepening pessimism among certain market analysts who believe the current economic indicators point toward an impending systemic failure rather than a standard market correction.

Gold Decline Signals Deflationary Spiral

Schiff identifies the recent downward trend in gold prices as a critical indicator of a more dangerous economic phase characterized by deflation. The economist cautioned that the significant drop in gold values likely signals that the stock and real estate markets are poised to experience even more severe percentage declines. In Schiff's analysis, gold traditionally serves as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty; therefore, its depreciation suggests that liquidity is drying up and asset prices are collapsing across the board. He explicitly stated that gold is signaling deflation, a condition that would cause widespread bankruptcy among the government and the banking system if left unchecked.

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Federal Reserve Intervention Likely

The core mechanism of Schiff's prediction relies on the assumption that the Federal Reserve will be forced to pivot its current monetary policy to prevent a total financial meltdown. Schiff explains that asset deflation would effectively bust the government and the banking system, creating an untenable situation that requires immediate central bank intervention. Consequently, he anticipates that the Fed will introduce aggressive monetary stimulus measures to counteract the deflationary pressures. This predicted pivot is viewed not as a sign of health, but as a desperate attempt to stave off a catastrophic collapse of the financial infrastructure that currently underpins the global economy.

Stock Market and Political Fallout

A striking component of Schiff's bearish outlook is the prediction that the U.S. stock market is on the verge of wiping out all gains recorded since President Donald Trump took office. He asserted that there is a high probability of a broad market correction that would erase years of bull market performance in a short period. Furthermore, Schiff warned that this economic downturn would likely trigger a recession, creating a politically charged environment where President Trump would likely attribute the economic failure to Democrats and their victories in the recent midterm elections. This political dimension suggests that the economic fallout will extend beyond financial markets into the realm of partisan blame and policy debate.

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Crypto and Housing Market Indicators

The economist's warning extends well beyond traditional equities, explicitly including Bitcoin (BTC) and the housing sector in the list of vulnerable assets. Schiff noted that Bitcoin has already suffered significant losses amid the broader market crash, aligning with his view that all speculative assets are at risk. On November 18, he highlighted alarming market indicators, including a 12.25% drop in the Nasdaq and a plummet of 64% for AI infrastructure company CoreWeave. These figures demonstrate that the economic issues are pervasive and affect high-growth technology sectors just as severely as traditional industries.

Housing Index Hits Lowest Level Since 2012

Adding to the evidence of a broad-based economic downturn, Schiff pointed out that the U.S. housing market index has fallen to 25, marking its lowest level since 2012. This specific data point underscores that the economic distress is not isolated to tech stocks or cryptocurrencies but is deeply entrenched in the fundamental pillars of the American economy. The collapse in housing metrics suggests that consumer confidence and market liquidity are severely weakened, reinforcing Schiff's argument that the upcoming crisis could surpass the devastation witnessed during the 2008 financial crash.