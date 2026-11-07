Peter Schiff Mocks Strategy as Bitcoin Falls to Cost Basis

Peter Schiff criticizes Michael Saylor's Strategy as Bitcoin drops to its average purchase price of $75,500. The gold advocate argues precious metals outperform digital assets for long-term value retention.

Crypto market veteran Peter Schiff has launched a fresh wave of criticism against the digital asset class, specifically targeting Michael Saylor and his firm Strategy. Schiff celebrated the recent decline in Bitcoin's market value with a series of sarcastic comments on the social media platform X. This public mockery coincides with a significant downturn in the cryptocurrency's price action, which has brought the asset's value down to levels that mirror its historical average acquisition costs.

Strategy Returns to Cost Basis

Strategy, the corporate entity led by Michael Saylor that holds a massive amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, has seen its investment position deteriorate sharply. According to Schiff's analysis, the firm is now sitting at a profit margin that hovers near zero relative to its entry points. The average cost per Bitcoin for Strategy is approximately $75,500. This figure represents the price point at which the company initially accumulated its holdings, suggesting that the current market value has erased the unrealized gains that were previously recorded.

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The drop to this cost basis has become a central point of contention in the ongoing debate between traditional precious metals and decentralized digital currencies. Schiff highlighted this financial metric to question the efficacy of Saylor's long-term accumulation strategy. For investors who watched Strategy build its treasury, seeing the asset price return to the average purchase price of $75,500 serves as a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in holding non-yielding digital assets.

Schiff Attacks Saylor Investment Strategy

Michael Saylor, the chief executive officer of Strategy, has historically positioned his firm as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption. He often cited expectations of annual returns around 30% to justify the aggressive accumulation of the cryptocurrency. However, Schiff argues that the current market conditions directly contradict these optimistic projections. The long-time Bitcoin critic suggests that the failure to maintain significant gains above the $75,500 mark undermines the narrative of Bitcoin as a superior store of value.

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Schiff has repeatedly questioned the performance of Saylor's investment strategy since the early days of the company's pivot. By pointing out that the firm is effectively back to its breakeven point, Schiff aims to illustrate the risks associated with concentrating corporate treasury reserves in a single, highly volatile asset class. This critique resonates with skeptics who argue that Bitcoin lacks the stability required for serious corporate financial planning.

The Gold Versus Bitcoin Debate Reignited

In addition to mocking Strategy's recent performance, Schiff used the occasion to reiterate his longstanding argument favoring gold over Bitcoin. He contended that Michael Saylor made a fundamental error in asset allocation by choosing digital currency instead of the traditional precious metal. Schiff asserted that had Saylor invested in gold during the same period, the outcome would have been significantly more favorable. According to the gold advocate, a gold investment would have doubled Saylor's money, a result that stands in sharp contrast to the current stagnation of the Bitcoin treasury.

This comparison highlights the divergent philosophies between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. While Bitcoin proponents view price dips as buying opportunities to accumulate more units at lower prices, precious metals advocates see gold as a stable hedge against economic uncertainty. Schiff's insistence that gold would have yielded a two-fold increase in capital serves as a powerful rhetorical tool for those who distrust the long-term viability of digital currencies.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The resurgence of Schiff's commentary has reignited discussions across the crypto ecosystem about the viability of Bitcoin as a long-term investment. Despite the negative tone from Schiff, other market analysts point to different indicators, such as the upcoming halving events and institutional adoption trends. However, the specific metric of the average purchase price remains a key psychological barrier for many holders and potential investors.

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As Strategy continues to hold its Bitcoin positions, the market will be watching to see if the price can reclaim levels significantly above the $75,500 average. The debate between Schiff and the Bitcoin community underscores the broader cultural and financial clash between established monetary systems and emerging decentralized technologies. Until the price action shifts dramatically, Schiff's critiques are likely to remain a prominent feature of the daily discourse surrounding digital asset valuations.