Peter Safran Confirms Mason Thames as Dick Grayson in Dynamic Duo

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran confirms Mason Thames will voice Dick Grayson in the animated film Dynamic Duo, directed by Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson, releasing on September 22, 2028.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has officially confirmed that actor Mason Thames will provide the voice for Dick Grayson, also known as Robin, in the upcoming animated feature film titled Dynamic Duo. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22, 2028, marking a significant entry in the expanding DC Universe slate of projects.

Dynamic Duo Release Details and Cast

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran verified that Mason Thames secured the lead voice role after delivering a standout audition that impressed studio executives. Thames had actively pursued the position with intense dedication, demonstrating a clear passion for the character of Dick Grayson that aligned with the studio's desire for committed talent within the DCU franchise.

Also read Peter Safran Confirms Dynamic Duo Is DC Elseworlds, Not DCU Canon

The announcement highlights the specific casting decision for the animated project, ensuring that fans have a definitive answer regarding the voice behind the iconic hero. Peter Safran emphasized that Thames was not just a recruit but a volunteer who brought a unique energy to the recording sessions and character portrayal.

Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson Animation Style

The film will be directed by Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson, who are the co-founders of Swaybox Studio. They are utilizing a proprietary animation technique that combines physical puppets with computer-generated imagery to create a distinct visual aesthetic. This hybrid approach aims to bridge the gap between traditional stop-motion and modern digital animation.

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Peter Safran described the Swaybox technology as being as original and revolutionary as the leap Pixar made with the release of Toy Story. He noted that even though the project uses puppets with a CGI overlay, the fact that it is shot with real cameras gives the action a visceral quality that pure animation struggles to achieve.

Mason Thames Passion and Fan Connection

Mason Thames revealed his deep personal connection to the role during the audition process, noting his obsession with the character and the opportunity to join the DC Studios family. He visited the DC offices with his father to explore their archives, taking photos and immersing himself in the history of the brand he was about to help animate.

Peter Safran praised Thames as a wonderful young actor who truly wanted the part, stating that his enthusiasm was evident in every interaction. The director and casting team felt that this genuine love for the source material would translate effectively to the screen, making the performance authentic for audiences.

September 22 2028 Theatrical Launch

The movie Dynamic Duo is set to hit theaters on September 22, 2028, giving the production team ample time to refine the complex puppetry and CGI integration. This release date positions the film as a major event in the late 2028 animated calendar, competing for attention in a crowded market.

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Peter Safran expressed excitement for the public to witness the final product, highlighting the labor of love that Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson have invested in the project. The unique visual style promises to offer a fresh take on the DC Universe, appealing to both longtime fans and new viewers seeking innovative storytelling techniques.