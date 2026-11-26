Peter Roberts, former acting head of Oldham Sixth Form College, receives an indefinite teaching ban for sexual misconduct involving a former student. Key details on the TRA ruling and college response.

Peter Roberts, the former acting principal of Oldham Sixth Form College, has been issued an indefinite ban from the teaching profession by the Teaching Regulation Agency. The disciplinary panel concluded that Roberts engaged in a sexual relationship with a former pupil, violating professional standards and trust.

Core Findings of Misconduct

The Teaching Regulation Agency determined that Roberts had no meaningful break between his role as a teacher and the initiation of an intimate affair. Although Roberts insisted the student was an independent adult who had already enrolled at university, the panel found his actions constituted inappropriate professional conduct. The investigation revealed that the relationship progressed from flirtatious digital communications to physical encounters in Manchester.

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Roberts admitted to the sexual relationship but argued that his former student was a willing participant. He described meeting her at a hotel for sexual activity and claimed the relationship was mutually desired despite the significant age difference. However, the panel rejected the defense that the power dynamic did not influence the interaction, noting his senior position within the college.

Initial Physical Contact and Digital Escalation

Evidence presented to the panel highlighted a specific incident in May or June 2010, just before the student left the school. Roberts gave the pupil a hug in his office that the panel classified as being undertaken in pursuit of sexual gratification. The student reported that the embrace was longer than normal and that Roberts maintained prolonged eye contact after releasing her.

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Following the student's departure for university, the pair began exchanging messages on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Communications evolved to include exploratory sexual topics, with Roberts encouraging the student to discuss her sexual experiences and explore new activities. Roberts would request detailed reports on these experiences, indicating a pattern of sexually motivated communication.

Professional History and College Response

Roberts joined Oldham Sixth Form College in 1993, holding various senior roles including assistant principal, vice principal, and deputy principal. He served as acting principal before resigning in 2021 amidst the scandal. The Teaching Regulation Agency noted that he was personally involved in discussions regarding the welfare of the vulnerable student.

Oldham Sixth Form College issued a statement condemning Roberts behavior as a grave breach of trust. The institution stated that his actions fell far below the expected standards for staff and offered support to the former student. The college emphasized that it acted immediately when the allegations came to light in July 2020, despite the historical nature of the events dating back to 2010.

Indefinite Ban and Lack of Appeal Rights

Stuart Blomfield, a senior official at the Teaching Regulation Agency, imposed the indefinite ban on Roberts teaching. The agency determined that the misconduct was so severe that Roberts is not entitled to appeal the decision. The panel found that the inappropriate conduct persisted until 2019, when Roberts sent messages encouraging the student to engage with other men to report back to him.