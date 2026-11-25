Peter Roberts, former acting headteacher at Oldham Sixth Form College, receives an indefinite teaching ban from the Teaching Regulation Agency for sexual misconduct involving a vulnerable former student.

The Teaching Regulation Agency has issued an indefinite ban preventing Peter Roberts from working as an educator after determining his professional conduct was severely compromised. This disciplinary action follows an investigation into his relationships with a former student at Oldham Sixth Form College, where he held several senior leadership positions over a decades-long career. The regulatory body concluded that Roberts exploited his position of authority and trust to engage in a sexual relationship with a pupil who was transitioning into university life.

Specific Timeline Of Misconduct And Initial Contact

Roberts joined Oldham Sixth Form College in 1993, ascending through the ranks to become assistant principal, vice principal, and deputy principal before serving as acting principal. The panel scrutinized events from May or June 2010, shortly before the student departed for university. During this period, Roberts shared a hug with the student in his office that the panel determined was undertaken for sexual gratification. The student described this embrace as longer than normal, noting that Roberts maintained eye contact for an extended time after releasing her.

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Although the panel accepted there was no sexual contact while the student was still enrolled at the school, it found that the foundation for misconduct was laid during this specific interaction. The student later communicated that the tone of their subsequent digital communications became exploratory and sexual. Roberts admitted to sending messages on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp that encouraged the student to explore her sexuality and report back to him, a dynamic the panel identified as inappropriate given their prior teacher-pupil relationship.

Panel Findings On Vulnerability And Power Dynamics

The professional conduct panel emphasized that Roberts was fully aware of the student's vulnerable status and had been personally involved in discussions regarding her welfare. This knowledge of her specific vulnerabilities significantly aggravated the severity of his actions. The panel rejected Roberts' defense that the student was an independent adult who had already enrolled in university. They determined there was no meaningful break between their professional relationship and the commencement of their intimate affair.

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Evidence presented showed that the relationship escalated to physical intimacy after June 2010. The panel found, on the balance of probabilities, that Roberts and the student met at a Slug and Lettuce pub in Deansgate, Manchester, in late summer 2010. Their interactions eventually included sexual encounters at hotels, which Roberts acknowledged in his written submissions. He cited an age difference and mutual desire but ultimately conceded that the sexual relationship should not have occurred given his professional role.

Long-Term Impact And Indefinite Professional Ban

The inappropriate relationship persisted for nearly a decade, with contact continuing until 2019. In the final years, Roberts sent messages encouraging the former student to have sexual encounters with other men so he could hear details about those events. This prolonged engagement demonstrated a persistent pattern of exploiting the dynamic established when he was her teacher. The former student reported the relationship a year after the final messages, leading to Roberts' suspension and eventual resignation in 2021.

Stuart Blomfield, a senior official at the Teaching Regulation Agency, announced the indefinite ban, stating that the misconduct was of such seriousness that Roberts is not entitled to appeal the decision. The panel concluded that the initial hug was the starting point of a progression from sexually motivated conduct to private sexualized communications and meetings. Roberts, who was in his late forties when he first met the student in her late teens, will remain permanently excluded from the teaching profession due to the breach of trust and the predatory nature of his actions.