Peter Phillips' Wedding Highlights Royal Family's Secret Half-Sibling Rift

The recent marriage of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, has once again brought attention to the existence of his father's secret daughter, Felicity Wade, born from an affair. Despite being Captain Mark Phillips' child, Felicity remains estranged from the royal family and was absent from the ceremony, underscoring a longstanding family divide.

The marriage of Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling has cast a spotlight on a decades-old secret within the British royal family: the existence of a hidden half-sibling.

While the ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, was attended by various members of the extended family, one notable absence was Felicity Wade (née Tonkin), the love child of Peter's father, Captain Mark Phillips. This absence is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of estrangement that has persisted for years.

Felicity, a 40-year-old specialist equine veterinarian living in Auckland, New Zealand, is the result of a brief affair between her father and New Zealand art teacher Heather Tonkin in 1984. The circumstances of her birth were shrouded in secrecy; her mother reportedly led her to believe her father was dead until she was eight years old, a deception allegedly done on the advice of one of Mark Phillips' aides.

This early introduction to deception set the tone for a life largely lived apart from the Phillips family. Despite sharing the same father, Felicity has no known relationship with her half-siblings Peter and Zara Tindall. She was not present at Peter's first wedding in 2008, nor at Zara's wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011.

Her grandmother, Dr Shirley Tonkin, once stated bluntly, 'Zara has never been in touch with her - nobody has,' adding that Felicity was content with her own life and did not even watch royal weddings on television. Contrastingly, another half-sibling, Stephanie Hosier (née Phillips), daughter of Mark Phillips and his second wife Sandy Pflueger, enjoys a close relationship with Peter and Zara.

Stephanie and her husband William Hosier attended Peter's recent wedding, exemplifying a different branch of the family that remains integrated. This divide underscores how familial bonds within this complex structure are not solely determined by blood but by acceptance and acknowledgment. Felicity's life in New Zealand, far from the pomp of royal occasions, includes her husband Tristan Wade, a British polo player, and their son James.

The couple once lived on a ten-acre property with horses near Felicity's childhood home, where her mother Heather still resides. The origins of this estrangement trace back to the affair itself. Heather Tonkin met Mark Phillips at a riding clinic in New Zealand in 1983. They met again in 1984, spending a night together in his hotel room while he was still married to Princess Anne.

When Tonkin discovered she was pregnant, she claimed Phillips urged her to have an abortion. She chose to raise Felicity alone. Financial support was initially provided secretly by Phillips-£6,000 per year for five years, misleadingly written off as an 'equestrian consultancy'-but payments became inconsistent. Tonkin eventually sought legal action, going public in 1991 to secure a proper settlement for her daughter.

The scandal erupted during a period when the monarchy was already vulnerable due to the marital troubles of Charles and Diana. Courtiers feared further damage, but Tonkin defended her choice, stating she acted for her child's future: 'I am doing what I am doing for my child. I hope and pray Mark will do the right thing and make a proper and legally binding settlement on her.

' Captain Phillips and Princess Anne divorced in 1992 after nineteen years of marriage. Their union, which began with a ceremony at Westminster Abbey watched by an estimated 500 million people in 1973, produced two children: Peter (born 1977) and Zara (born 1981). The shadow of Felicity's birth in August 1985 has lingered ever since. While Peter has been described by Stephanie as the 'best big brother out there,' that sentiment evidently does not extend to Felicity.

The repeated absences from major family events-including Peter's first wedding and now his second-highlight a deliberate exclusion. This dynamic raises questions about how the royal family navigates scandals, acknowledges unintended offspring, and defines the boundaries of familial obligation. Felicity's story remains one of a private life lived in the shadow of a public institution, with no indication of reconciliation despite the passing of decades





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Mark Phillips Felicity Wade Princess Anne Zara Tindall Half-Sibling Estrangement New Zealand Scandal

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