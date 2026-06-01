Peter Phillips' Wedding: Half-Sister Stephanie Phillips to Attend Amid Speculation Over Guest List

Stephanie Phillips, the half-sister of Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, is expected to attend Peter's upcoming wedding. Despite keeping a low profile, she shares a close bond with her siblings and is an accomplished equestrian. The article explores her background, education, and relationship within the royal-connected family.

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips to his NHS nurse fiancée, Harriet Sperling, has sparked interest in the family dynamics of the groom. While Prince Harry, Peter's cousin, is not expected to attend due to having 'lost touch', attention turns to Peter's lesser-known half-sister, Stephanie Phillips .

Stephanie, 28, is the daughter of Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and his second wife, Hawaiian-born Sandy Pflueger. She is married to William Hosier, an agricultural graduate, and maintains a close relationship with Peter and her half-sister Zara Tindall. Stephanie largely stays out of the public eye, with her last major appearance being at her own 2022 wedding in Tetbury, where Princess Anne attended.

She was also a flower girl at Zara's 2011 wedding and at Peter's 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly. Stephanie shares a passion for equestrian sports with her family, having competed in events such as Barbury International and Wellington International Horse Trials. She is sponsored by Voltaire Design and studied Business Management at the University of Worcester after attending Dean Close School. Despite her royal connections, she worked as a barmaid during her studies.

Stephanie's bond with Peter and Zara is strong; she has publicly called him 'the best big brother out there'. The family ties are expected to extend to the next generation, as Peter's daughters Savannah and Isla, and Harriet's daughter Georgina, are likely to form a close relationship, following the example of their parents and Stephanie. The wedding will take place at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire





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