Peter Phillips Wedding: Half-Sister Stephanie Phillips Set to Attend Ceremony Amid Prince Harry Absence

Stephanie Phillips, the half-sister of Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, is expected to attend Peter's upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling. The private eventer, daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and Sandy Pflueger, shares a close bond with her siblings and will likely be a supportive presence, contrasting with reports that Prince Harry will not attend due to having 'lost touch' with the groom.

Amid widespread speculation regarding the guest list for Peter Phillips's upcoming wedding to his NHS nurse fiancée, Harriet Sperling, this Saturday, one family member is almost certain to play a supportive role.

Although Prince Harry is not anticipated to attend his cousin's ceremony due to reported estrangement, the groom's lesser-known half-sister, Stephanie Phillips, is expected to be present at the service in All Saints' Church, Kemble, Gloucestershire. Stephanie is the daughter of Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger, an American equestrian originally from Hawaii. Mark and Sandy were married from 1997 until their separation in 2012.

Stephanie, 28, is married to William Hosier, an agricultural graduate, and is thought to share a close rapport with both Peter and Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal's daughter. She maintains a notably private existence, having last appeared publicly with her siblings at her own 2022 wedding in Tetbury, where Princess Anne graciously attended as Mark Phillips walked his daughter down the aisle.

At that event, Zara's daughters, Mia and Lena, served as flower girls alongside Peter's daughters from his first marriage to Autumn Kelly, Savannah and Isla. Stephanie herself had previously been a flower girl at Zara's 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall. Based in Worcester, Stephanie is an eventing professional who appears to have a particularly affectionate bond with Peter; she once described him on Instagram as "the best big brother out there," sharing images of her travels to destinations worldwide.

Like her parents and sister Zara, Stephanie is an avid equestrian, often posting pictures of her horses online. She grew up on Aston Farm, part of the Gatcombe Park estate, near her family. The relationship between Zara, Peter and Stephanie will likely influence the dynamic between Peter's daughters Savannah and Isla and their future stepsister, Harriet's 13-year-old daughter Georgina, after the wedding.

Georgina was recently introduced to the public during the Royal Family's Easter service at St George's Chapel on April 5, where she walked alongside Savannah and Isla in an apparent show of sisterly unity. It is said that both Peter and Zara enjoy a close relationship with Stephanie, who is also close to her father, Captain Mark Phillips, having written on Facebook that she "loves him loads.

" Meanwhile, a source informed the Daily Mail that Prince Harry will not travel to the UK for Peter's wedding next month, citing that the two have "lost touch. " Stephanie's career in eventing, while respectable, has not reached the same heights as that of her half-sister Zara, an Olympic silver medallist. She attended the independent Dean Close School in Cheltenham, where term fees reach up to £13,900.

After securing a CCD in her A-Levels, she pursued a degree in Business Management at the University of Worcester, graduating in 2021. Despite her royal connections, Stephanie kept a low profile during her schooling years and even worked part-time as a barmaid at a local pub. She completed both the bronze and gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, a program founded by her maternal grandfather, Prince Philip. Following in Zara's athletic footsteps, Stephanie has become a sportswoman herself.

As an accomplished rider, she has competed in events such as the Barbury International, Wellington International Horse Trials, and the West Wiltshire trials. She is sponsored by Voltaire Design, a saddle manufacturer, and frequently wears fashionable equestrian attire.

Her activity on her official Instagram account has been minimal since September 2022, though she has previously shared sweet moments with her niece Isla, including a photo of the child wearing Easter bunny ears at Peppa Pig World, captioned "Cutest Easter bunny ever.

" Isla's mother, Peter's ex-wife Autumn Kelly, replied: "She loves her aunty Steph! " Prior to the pandemic, Stephanie was often spotted with her siblings at equestrian competitions; one notable photo showed her giving her brother-in-law Mike Tindall a piggyback ride. Prior to her 2022 nuptials, Stephanie had also been a flower girl at both Zara's 2011 wedding and Peter's 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly.

Her life, while lived partly out of the media glare, still occasionally intersects with royal occasions. The impending marriage of Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling adds another layer to the blended modern family dynamics within the extended royal family. Stephanie's presence, along with the visible inclusion of Harriet's daughter Georgina alongside Peter's daughters, suggests a willingness to nurture these new familial bonds. The reported absence of Prince Harry, meanwhile, underscores the evolving and sometimes distant relationships among the monarch's descendants.

Stephanie's bridesmaid role at Zara's wedding and her status as a flower girl at Peter's wedding in the past indicate she has long been considered part of the intimate circle, even as she forges her own path as an eventer and business graduate away from the relentless spotlight that surrounds her more famous relatives. Her relationship with Peter, evidenced by his public praise of her as a sister, seems genuine and enduring, likely ensuring her supportive role this weekend will be heartfelt





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