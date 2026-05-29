Peter Phillips Rehires 2008 Wedding Planners for Royal Ceremony Amid Shift from Commercial Deals

Peter Phillips, nephew of King Charles, is set to marry Harriet Sperling with the same event planners from his first wedding, a contrast to the controversial magazine deal from 2008. The private ceremony occurs as the royal family navigates post-Megxit sensitivities.

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips , son of Princess Anne , to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling will feature a unique throwback element. Unlike most couples who seek fresh planning for their special day, Phillips has rehired Bentley's Entertainments , the same high-profile event company that orchestrated his first wedding in 2008.

The private ceremony is scheduled for next Saturday at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, with a subsequent reception at Gatcombe Park hosted by the groom's family. Notable royal guests are expected, including King Charles and Queen Camilla. Bentley's Entertainments, a firm with a storied history of managing events for celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John, as well as royal weddings such as Princess Eugenie's, has handled the arrangements.

The company, founded 35 years ago by Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, has requested several road closures for the day but has otherwise remained tight-lipped about the event specifics. This decision to reuse the same planners contrasts sharply with the circumstances of Phillips' first marriage. His 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly at Windsor Castle was famously sold to Hello! magazine for a reported £500,000, a deal that generated significant controversy.

The publication of images featuring his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was criticized as reducing the monarchy to something 'like a footballer's wife.

' The cultural and royal landscape has shifted dramatically since then, particularly following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their subsequent commercial ventures. Sources close to the current wedding emphasize that no magazine deal exists this time, as any perception of commercially exploiting royal status is now considered highly sensitive. The approach reflects a more cautious posture aimed at avoiding the scrutiny that befell the Sussexes.

The guest list itself underscores the complex dynamics within the extended royal family. Prince Harry, the King's son and Phillips' cousin, is not understood to be invited, with reports indicating the pair have not been close in recent years.

In contrast, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the former Prince Andrew, have been invited and are expected to attend. Their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, are notably excluded due to the enduring crisis precipitated by their associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Phillips and Sperling's relationship began in May 2024, following his divorce from Autumn Kelly.

Their family is blended, including Phillips' two daughters from his first marriage, Savannah and Isla, and Sperling's daughter from her previous marriage, Georgina. The personal details of the wedding also include the engagement ring, which Sperling wears and which was designed by the same jeweler who created the late Queen's 1946 wedding band, serving as a subtle tribute to Phillips' grandmother. Sperling has been integrated into royal circles, having been seen with King Charles at Ascot.

Phillips, who does not use the HRH style after his mother Princess Anne declined the honor for her children, has a career in corporate hospitality and runs various businesses, facts that stand in contrast to the purely public service roles often associated with senior royals





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Bentley's Entertainments Royal Wedding Hello! Magazine King Charles Princess Anne Princess Eugenie Prince Harry

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