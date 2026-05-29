Peter Phillips Re‑hires 2008 Wedding Planner for Second Royal Ceremony

Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, is marrying Harriet Sperling next weekend in Gloucestershire. The wedding will use the same high‑profile planners as his first marriage, but unlike 2008 there will be no magazine deal as sensitivities around commercialising royal status have heightened since Megxit.

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips , son of Princess Anne , to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling will take place next weekend in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire .

The reception will follow at Gatcombe Park, hosted by the groom's family, with the King and Queen expected among the guests. Notably, Phillips has retained Bentley's Entertainments, the same high‑profile event planning firm that coordinated his first wedding in 2008. The company, founded 35 years ago by Peregrine Armstrong‑Jones, has a storied client list including David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, and Princess Eugenie's Windsor wedding.

For this occasion the planners have sought a number of road closures around the village, though the firm declined to comment on the event. Unlike his 2008 marriage to Autumn Kelly, which generated controversy after Phillips sold exclusive rights to Hello! magazine for a reported £500,000, there will be no commercial media deal this time.

Sources close to the couple emphasise that exploiting royal connections for profit is now considered highly sensitive, a shift partly attributed to the post‑Megxit climate and the public scrutiny surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's own revenue‑generating ventures. A magazine contract is categorically out of the question, the source adds. While Prince Harry is not expected to attend-his relationship with Phillips having cooled over the years-Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are invited and likely to be present.

Their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are not on the guest list given the ongoing fallout from Andrew's ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Phillips, 48, is the nephew of King Charles and nineteenth in line to the throne. He and Sperling, 45, have been together since May 2024. Both are divorcees: Phillips' marriage to Autumn Kelly produced two daughters, Savannah (15) and Isla (13), while Sperling has a daughter, Georgina (13), from her first marriage.

Phillips proposed last summer with a ring subtly honouring his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II - the design was created by the same jeweller who fashioned her 1946 wedding band. Sperling has been warmly received by the royal family; she was spotted laughing with King Charles at Ascot last year after travelling in the official carriage procession. Because his mother, Princess Anne, declined royal titles for her children, Phillips does not carry the style His Royal Highness.

His sister Zara has previously undertaken paid magazine features, and in 2020 Phillips appeared in a Jersey milk advertisement filmed in a palatial setting. Professionally, Phillips has worked in corporate hospitality and sponsorship management, and he also owns several shops, small businesses, bars and restaurants in Bath. He is a director of Maritime Passport Ltd, a firm focused on digitising shipping certifications, and holds a degree in Sports Science from Exeter University





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Bentley's Entertainments Princess Anne King Charles Hello! Magazine Megxit Prince Harry Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Autumn Kelly Gloucestershire Gatcombe Park

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