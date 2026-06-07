Peter Phillips, 19th in line to the British throne, wed NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble. The private ceremony saw a rainy backdrop, playful antics from seven‑year‑old Lena Tindall with a unicorn umbrella, and notable royal attendees, while Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor were absent.

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and currently nineteenth in line to the throne, tied the knot today in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cotswolds.

The bride, Harriet Sperling, a 45‑year‑old paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, wore a striking Emilia Wickstead gown and exchanged vows with Phillips after a long‑standing romance that began following his 2020 divorce from Autumn Kelly. The wedding, described as one of the biggest royal events of the year, was attended by a close‑knit circle of family members, including the groom's sister Zara Tindall and her husband former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, as well as their three children - 12‑year‑old Mia, seven‑year‑old Lena and five‑year‑old Lucas - who added a lively, informal touch to the otherwise solemn occasion.

While the ceremony itself was conducted under a modest canopy, the weather turned decidedly rainy, prompting a memorable moment that quickly became the talk of the day. Lena Tindall, the seven‑year‑old daughter of Zara and Mike, seized a bright unicorn‑themed umbrella and began to juggle it above her father's head, erupting into delighted laughter as droplets fell around her.

Photographs captured the young royal's carefree antics, with the umbrella eventually being handed to Mike as Lena continued to splash and giggle. Her older sister Mia watched with a bemused expression, seemingly more interested in observing than participating. The playful scene provided a stark contrast to the formal attire of the adult guests - Queen Camilla arrived in a butter‑yellow hat and coat dress, while Zara chose a Rebecca Vallance ensemble paired with eye‑catching silver heels.

Even the bride's own style made an impression: Harriet's elegant dress was complemented by a sophisticated blue floral ensemble and a beige headband, though the real highlight for onlookers were her gleaming metallic shoes that reflected the overcast light. Among the royal attendees were King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also made an appearance, underscoring the family‑focused nature of the gathering. Notably absent was Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, whose strained relationship with his brother Peter has been well documented. Sources suggest that the presence of their older brother, the Prince of Wales, may have influenced Harry's decision not to attend.

Another relative, Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, was reportedly not invited, reflecting the monarchy's ongoing efforts to distance itself from controversies linked to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The day concluded with heartfelt toasts and a sense that, despite the drizzle and occasional family tensions, the new couple had successfully blended tradition with a touch of youthful exuberance, symbolized perfectly by Lena's unicorn umbrella and the gleaming heels that shone through the rain





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